RCB vs DC, WPL 2024: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

In their hunt to remain on the unbeaten run, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, February 29. It will be the seventh game of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 and will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both RCB and DC will enter the T20 match with huge wins on their back. While the hosts thrashed the Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets, the Capitals steamrolled the UP Warriorz (UPW) by nine wickets in their previous game.

The Challengers, in particular, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, winning two out of two matches thus far. Delhi, meanwhile, started their season with a loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) but bounced back brilliantly against UPW.

Before the contest on Thursday begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is scheduled to host the first 11 games of WPL 2024. The venue, where six WPL matches have already been played, has been a great one thus far.

While the nature of the surface hasn't led to any high-scoring affair, there has been a consistent fight between bat and ball. The average first-innings total in Bengaluru in WPL is 140.1.

WPL Matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 107-7 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173-6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5-22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru view

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has traditionally been a batting paradise in T20 cricket. The small ground dimensions, especially on the sides, allow for more boundaries and sixes.

Having said that, no team has managed to breach the 175-run mark this season so far. This is due to the fact that fast bowlers generally gain slight help under lights at the venue.

Expect the same on Thursday, with the surface easing out a bit as the game progresses. Five out of six times teams batting second have won the matches here in WPL.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire played superbly up the order

The UP Warriorz (UPW) scripted a resounding 7-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat first, MI made a challenging first-innings score of 161 runs. Opener Hayley Matthews found her groove as she top-scored with a 47-ball 55.

In reply, UPW batters played superbly. A 94-run opening stand almost killed the game as Kiran Navgire scored a blistering half-century in 25 balls.

While UPW lost three wickets in quick succession, a solid partnership of 65* runs between Grace Harris (38*) and Deepti Sharma (27*) sailed them over the finishing line.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 161/6 (Hayley Matthews 55, Grace Harris 1/20) lost to UP Warriorz 163/3 (Kiran Navgire 57, Issy Wong 2/30) by 7 wickets.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App