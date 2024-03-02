RCB vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number nine of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2. Both RCB and MI have won two out of three matches and are separated by net run rate.

After beginning the tournament with two wins, Bangalore went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match. Bowling first, RCB failed to restrict DC and conceded 194 runs in their 20 overs. In the tough chase, skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 74 off 43 kept Bangalore in the hunt. But her dismissal proved to be the turning point as RCB were held to 169/9.

In skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s absence, Mumbai Indians also went down to UP Warriorz (UPW) by seven wickets in their previous clash. Batting first, Mumbai struggled for momentum in their innings and were held to 161/6. Hayley Matthews scored a fifty, but her 55 came off 47 balls. UP Warriorz clinically chased down the target to clinch the contest in 16.3 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians twice in WPL 2023 and ended up on the losing side both times. Their first meeting took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where MI hammered RCB by nine wickets. In the second clash at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai registered a four-wicket win.

Expand Tweet

Here’s a summary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

As mentioned above, the two sides met twice in WPL 2023. Matthews (3/28 & 77* off 38) came up with a terrific all-round performance in Mumbai’s thumping win at the Brabourne Stadium. In the second game, Amelia Kerr (3/22 & 31* off 27) was the standout performer.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the two Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians matches in the Women’s Premier League:

MI (129/6) beat RCB (125/9) by 4 wickets, March 21, 2023

MI (159/1) beat RCB (155) by 9 wickets, March 06, 2023

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App