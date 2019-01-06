×
Recap: 1992 Cricket World Cup

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
06 Jan 2019, 12:17 IST

Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy.
Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy.

Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the 1992 Cricket World Cup. This tournament saw the introduction of coloured clothing, white ball and day-night matches in the World Cup. This World Cup also saw South Africa make their debut in the tournament.

There was also a change in the format of the tournament. There were no groups, all the teams played against each other once in the round-robin stage with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

New Zealand, England, South Africa and Pakistan were the top four teams on the table after the round-robin stage and qualified for the semi-finals while India were knocked out after the first round.

The first semi-final saw Pakistan defeat New Zealand by four wickets to make it to the finals. Pakistan was also the only team to defeat New Zealand in the round robin stage.

The second semi-final saw England controversially defeat South Africa to book their place in the finals. South Africa at one point needed 22 runs from 13 balls to win the match but due to the rains, the target was revised to 22 runs from 1 ball.

The finals saw Pakistan defeating England by 22 runs and becoming the second Asian Team to be crowned World Champions. This was England's third loss in the finals of the World Cup. Martin Crow of New Zealand was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Some of the key performances from the tournament are mentioned below.

Batting performances:

313/7 by Sri Lanka against Zimbabwe was the highest team total in the 1992 World Cup.

456 runs scored by Martin Crowe of New Zealand were the most number of runs scored by a player in the 1992 World Cup.

119* scored by Rameez Raja of Pakistan against New Zealand was the highest individual score by a player in the tournament.

8 centuries were scored in the 1992 World Cup. These were scored by Rameez Raja of Pakistan (119* & 102*), Andy Flower of Zimbabwe (115*), Aamir Sohail of Pakistan (114), Phil Simmons of West Indies (110), Martin Crowe of New Zealand (100*) and David Boon of Australia (100 & 100).

5 half-centuries scored by Javed Miandad of Pakistan were the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in the 1992 World Cup.

Bowling performances:

18 wickets taken by Wasim Akram of Pakistan were the most number of wickets taken by a player in the 1992 World Cup.

4/11 by Meyrick Pringle of South Africa against West Indies was the best bowling performance by a player in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Wicketkeeping performances:

15 dismissals by David Richardson of South Africa were the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the 1992 World Cup.

dismissals by David Williams of West Indies against New Zealand were the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in the 1992 World Cup.

Fielding performances:

7 catches taken by Kepler Wessels of South Africa were the most number of catches taken by a player in the 1992 World Cup.

3 catches taken by Dermot Reeve of England against Pakistan, Ijaz Ahmed of Pakistan against Australia and Allan Border of Australia against Zimbabwe were the most number of catches taken by a player in the 1992 World Cup.

