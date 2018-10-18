Recent memorable comebacks in cricket

In today's cricketing world, getting a position in the team is not an easy task. Sometimes, even great players have to wait for a long time to script a comeback and this might even take years. Recently, we watched some great cricketers coming back to their team and they didn't come in silently, but they made their return grand by their outstanding performance.

Let's take a look at the comebacks which is unforgettable for cricket-lovers as well as for the players.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, better known as Sir Jadeja , returned to the ODI team, following injuries to Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and S N Thakur in the Asia Cup. With the trio getting ruled out, seamers Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul joined Jadeja as their replacements.The 29-year-old last played an ODI in July 2017, against Windies.

Jadeja made his comeback memorable by clinching the Man of the Match award against Bangladesh. Jadeja ended his bowling with figures of 4 for 29 runs. Ironically, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal had a blank wickets column after the game.

Jadeja is a certain in the ODI team now

#2 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn marks his comeback to the South Africa ODI squad after being named in the 16-member squad for the home series against Zimbabwe. Steyn, who has spent time on the sidelines due to injuries, last featured for South Africa in an ODI nearly two years ago. Dale Steyn made a welcome return to ODI cricket by cracking a crucial innings of 60 and picking up two scalps. It was also his first half century and it came at the age of 35.

Steyn scripted a memorable comeback

#3 Lasith Malinga

Malinga returned to the ODI side after a long time of 2 years. A reasonably good show in Canada's Global T20 and the domestic T20 tournament, paved his way back to the national side.

In his comeback match against Bangladesh he clinched 4 wickets. In four games since his return to the national side, Malinga has bagged 10 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul against England.

#4 Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez returned to the Test team after two years. He was included in the team against Australia at the last minute and slotted straightaway into the playing XI. And he responded in style with a century, once again proving how champions rarely finish last.

Hafeez scored a hundred on return