Record Alert: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma script history in 1st IND vs WI Test

Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma scripted history on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies on Thursday, July 13. The duo remained unbeaten as the visitors eclipsed WI’s first innings total of 150. It marked the first time in Test history that India took the lead in the first innings without losing a single wicket.

Jaiswal and Rohit have looked rock solid in the first innings for India. They finished Day 1 at 80/0 and then continued with their partnership on Day 2, scoring a half-century before lunch.

The highest opening stand in Test for India is held by Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy. The duo shared a 413-run partnership for the opening wicket against New Zealand in Chennai in 1956.

During the partnership, Rohit Sharma returned to form after a string of low scores in his last four Tests, scoring just 180 runs in his last four Tests at an average of 25.71. The 36-year-old, though, had scored 120 runs against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his purple patch with the bat after a sensational season for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League. The left-handed batter had amassed 625 runs in 14 games, including a ton and five half-centuries. The Mumbai player also smashed a double century for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the 2023 Irani Cup.

Rohit Sharma and Co. bundle out West Indies for 150 in 1st innings

A five-wicket haul from World No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin helped Team India bundle out West Indies for 150 in 64.3 overs. The off-spinner returned figures of 5/60, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also returned one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, India were 199-0 after 68 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma at 98* and 85*, respectively. The duo can now eclipse Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Bangar's record (201-run opening partnership) for the best opening stand against West Indies in Tests.

Click here to follow IND vs WI 1st Test live score updates.

Poll : 0 votes