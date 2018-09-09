Records of Sachin which Virat might not be able to break

Lav Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.25K // 09 Sep 2018, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Matthew Hayden once said, "I have seen God, he bats at no. 4 for India", and we all resonated with his opinion. Comparisons are likely to be made between great players. Sachin was compared to Sir Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar, and the current generation players will be compared to the greats of the previous era.

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Williamson: the greats of today's generation will be compared to Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar and the rest.

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is at his A game currently and has already broken some of Sachin's record. With this pace, he is likely to break many more and why not, records are meant to be broken after all. The way Virat is playing, scoring runs and centuries for fun in all the formats, it looks like he might break all of them.

But if we take a closer look, it will be apparent that some of those history-making records might be little out of reach for even Virat Kohli, the best player of the current generation. The main reason for some of the Sachin's record has been the longevity of his career of over 24 years.

With so much cricket being played nowadays, players are prone to injuries which is bound to have an adverse effect on their career. Virat being one of the fittest players also has issues with his back off late mainly due to workload.

Let us look at some of the records currently held by Sachin which Virat might not be able to break.

1 / 8 NEXT