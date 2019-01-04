Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 records that tumbled on Day 2 of the Sydney Test

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 2

India broke quite a few records on their way to a mammoth total on Day 2 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India began the day with the objective of batting Australia out of the match, and that's exactly what they did. The visitors piled up a huge score of 622/7, with the important contributions being 193 from Cheteshwar Pujara, 159* from Rishabh Pant and 81 from Ravindra Jadeja.

The Australian bowlers looked helpless during the partnership of 204 runs between Pant and Jadeja.

This gigantic total has ensured that only two results are possible in this game now - an Indian win or a draw. With two spinners in the team and Kuldeep Yadav already troubling batsmen with his left arm wrist spin, India are in a very strong position to take the series 3-1.

Here are the records that tumbled on the second day of the 4th Test:

1) Highest Test score by an Indian wicketkeeper outside India

Pant soaking in the applause after scoring 159*

Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 159, which is the highest for an Indian wicketkeeper outside India. He surpassed MS Dhoni's record, who had scored 148 against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006.

2) Highest 7th wicket partnership for India vs Australia

The partnership of 204 between Pant and Jadeja is the highest 7th wicket partnership for India against Australia. They went past the previous record of 199 that was made by Wriddhiman Saha and Pujara at Ranchi in 2017.

3) India's second highest total in Australia

India's score of 622/7 at SCG today is their second highest total ever on Australian soil, with the highest being 705/7 at the same ground in the 2003-04 series. Interestingly, the top 4 innings totals by India in Australia have all come at SCG.

4) Most balls faced by an Indian in Australia in a single series

Pujara's 193 was instrumental in India's score of 622/7

Pujara has faced 1258 deliveries in this Test series. This is the highest number of deliveries faced by an Indian batsman in a series in Australia.

Pujara went past the great Rahul Dravid who faced 1203 deliveries in the 2003-04 series.

5) Longest toil ever for Nathan Lyon

Lyon took 4 wickets but he had to toil for 57.2 overs

Today Nathan Lyon bowled the highest number of overs in an innings he has ever bowled in his international career. He bowled 57.2 overs for his four wickets; his previous highest was 52 overs.

