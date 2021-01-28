Records Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and others can break in England Tests

With Australia conquered under Ajinkya Rahane, the Virat Kohli-led Team India are gearing up to face England in a four-Test series which begins in Chennai on February 5.

While India beat Australia 2-1 Down Under, England are also coming into this series having registered a fantastic 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Both India and England will get just three days to train before the first Test in Chennai as both squads need to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine, having arrived in the city on Wednesday.

While the hosts will go in with a full-strength squad, England have surprisingly rested key players like Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood for the first two Tests, leading to backlash from some former England captains.

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin on verge of major records

Let’s a take a look at some records Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and a few other Indian cricketers can break during the upcoming Tests against England.

Virat Kohli the batsman

Virat Kohli

#1 Indian captain Virat Kohli presently has 7318 runs in 87 Tests at an average of 53.41. If he has a good series, he could go past a number of big names on the list of leading run-getters in Test cricket. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor (7379 runs) is immediately above him.

Most Test Runs for Current Test Cricketers :



Joe Root : 8249 @ 49.39



Steven Smith : 7540 @ 61.80



Ross Taylor : 7379 @ 45.83



Virat Kohli : 7318 @ 53.41



David Warner : 7311 @ 48.09



Kane Williamson : 7115 @ 54.31



Azhar Ali : 6353 @ 42.92 — Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) January 27, 2021

The players Virat Kohli can close in on or surpass include David Boon (7422 runs), Desmond Haynes (7487 runs), Clive Lloyd (7515 runs), Mark Taylor (7525 runs), Mohammad Yousuf (7530 runs), Steve Smith (7540 runs), Gordon Greenidge (7558 runs), Mike Cowdrey (7624 runs) and Justin Langer (7696 runs).

#2 If Virat Kohli manages to score 381 runs in the four-Test series, he will surpass Rahul Dravid on the list of batsmen with most runs in India-England Tests. While Virat Kohli has amassed 1570 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 49.06, Dravid scored 1950 runs in 21 Tests, averaging 60.93.

Sachin Tendukar (2535 runs) holds the record for having scored most runs in India-England Tests. The others ahead of Virat Kohli in the list are Sunil Gavaskar (2483 runs), Alastair Cook (2431 runs), Gundappa Viswanath (1880 runs), Graham Gooch (1725 runs), Dilip Vengsarkar (1589 runs) and Kevin Pietersen (1581 runs).

#3 If Virat Kohli manages to notch up three hundreds during the England series, he will go past Tendulkar, Dravid and Cook on the list of batsmen with most hundreds in India-England Tests. Tendulkar, Dravid and Cook all have seven Test tons to their name in India vs England Test matches. Virat Kohli has managed five so far.

#4 Virat Kohli needs 180 runs to go past Gundappa Viswanath on the list of Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England at home. Virat Kohli currently has 843 runs in nine Tests against England in India. Viswanath scored 1022 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 36.50.

#5 The Indian captain only needs 73 runs to go past West Indies legend Brian Lara among batsmen with most international runs. Lara scored 22358 runs in 430 international matches (Tests, ODIs, T20Is combined). Virat Kohli, so far, has 22286 runs to his name in 423 games.

#6 If Virat Kohli (27) manages to register three hundreds in the series, he will go past Sir Don Bradman (29) among batsmen with most Test centuries. If he does so, he will also join Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the list of batsmen with 30 Test centuries.

Only two batsmen in test cricket history have 50 to 100 conversation rate of above 50%

1. Bradman: 69% (100: 29, 50: 13)

2. Kohli: 54% (100: 27, 50: 23) — Pat176 (@Patrick17_6) January 10, 2021

Virat Kohli the captain

Virat Kohli with teammates

#1 Virat Kohli needs one hundred to go past Ricky Ponting and become the captain with most international centuries. Ponting and Virat Kohli are currently tied on to top of the list with 41 international hundreds each as captain.

#2 Virat Kohli needs only 14 runs to go past West Indian great Clive Lloyd and move to number four on the list of captains with most Test runs. While Lloyd scored 5233 runs in 74 Tests as captain, Virat Kohli has amassed 5220 runs from 56 Tests as Indian skipper.

#3 If Virat Kohli captains in all four Tests against England, he will equal MS Dhoni’s (60) record of leading India in most Test matches.

Can Ravichandran Ashwin get to 400 Test wickets?

Ravichandran Ashwin

#1 Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin needs 23 scalps to reach 400 Test wickets. The bowler currently has 377 wickets in 74 Tests at an average of 25.53. If he does so, Ravichandran Ashwin will become the fastest Indian to reach 400 Test scalps.

Ravichandran Ashwin is very much underrated. Comparing him with somebody like Wasim Akram might sound exaggerated but it really isn't. Akram has 400+ test wickets & 2800+ runs. Ash has 377 test wickets, 2400+ runs and atleast 25 more tests to play. @SriniMaama16 #AUSvsIND — 𝓡𝓪𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓪𝓷 (@ramanan_rs) January 11, 2021

Anil Kumble (85 Tests) holds the record, followed by Harbhajan Singh (96) and Kapil Dev (115). If he also scores 33 runs, he will become the third Indian to complete the double of 2,500 runs and 400 scalps after Kumble and Kapil.

#3 If Ravichandran Ashwin (27) picks up three five-wicket hauls in the upcoming series, he will go past Glenn McGrath (29) and join James Anderson (30) on the list of bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Tests.

#4 If he takes 23 wickets in the upcoming series, Ravichandran Ashwin (42) can go the top of the list among Indian bowlers with most Test wickets against England at home. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar (64) holds the record for most Test scalps against England in India.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin (254) needs 12 wickets to go past Harbhajan Singh (265) and occupy the second spot on the list of India’s leading Test wicket-takers at home. Anil Kumble (350) holds the record for having claimed most Test wickets for India in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara set to overtake David Gower

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara (1339 runs) looks set to go past England legend David Gower (1391 runs) on the list of batsmen with most runs in India-England Tests in this series.

Ishant Sharma three short of 300 Test wickets

Ishant Sharma

#1 Indian pacer Ishant Sharma needs three scalps to become the sixth Indian to claim 300 Test wickets. So far, he has 297 wickets to his name in 97 Tests at an average of 32.39. Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan are the other Indian bowlers with 300 Test victims.

So good to see ishant sharma is back.. Waiting for his 100 test and 300 wickets — 𝗕𝗢𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 (@BOONMITRA) January 19, 2021

#2 If he features in three Tests, Ishant Sharma will become the 11th Indian to play 100 Test matches after Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Kumble, Dev, Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, Ganguly, Sehwag and Harbhajan.

#3 With 15 wickets, Ishant Sharma can surpass Zaheer Khan (311) on the list of Indian pacers with most Test scalps.

#4 Ishant Sharma also needs two wickets to complete 100 wickets in home Tests. If he does so, he will become the 12th Indian to do so.