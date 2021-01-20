"They were bruised and battered, but nobody gave up" - Sachin Tendulkar on India's historic victory

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to post a video praising Team India's all-round performance throughout the Test series against Australia. He mentioned that he was proud of the way team India performed on their way to a remarkable win and every Indian should feel the same way.

"Every time there was a blow, somebody stood tall and competed hard. They were bruised and battered, but nobody gave up. The fight was incredible." Sachin Tendulkar said in the video

Sachin Tendulkar further said that he thoroughly enjoyed the contest between the two cricketing heavyweights. He said that all players, right from top-order batsmen to the players sitting on the bench as extras, were waiting for their opportunity and capitalized when they got their chance.

Sachin Tendulkar praised all heroes of the series

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Tendulkar also showered praise on the Indian leadership, naming Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane who showed grit and determination along with the rest of the injury-stricken Indian side.

"There were timely opportunities given. Well done to the team management. I thought Ravi (Shastri), Ajinkya (Rahane) and everyone got together" said Sachin.

Tendulkar then went on to praise all the top performers of the Test series, mentioning the names of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Cheteshwar Pujara.

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

"I would start right from the top - Shubman batted well, Rohit came after his injury and gave important partnerships. It was simply amazing to watch - be it Pant's aggressive batting... the way Siraj bowled, Shardul batted, Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance, and Pujara... getting a number of blows on his body... never gave up"

Sachin hailed India's fighting spirit as 'Simply remarkable'. The master blaster also expressed his happiness for all the fans supporting Indian cricket across the globe.

"A big, big congratulations to team India. This is without any doubt, the top series that India has ever played" Sachin concluded