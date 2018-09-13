Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Records which might not be broken

Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    13 Sep 2018, 16:23 IST

Cricket, otherwise a game of glory, at the end of the day is all about numbers. And some of these records are so colossal that they seem out of reach for anyone in the future.

With so many batsmen having distinguished careers, stats like total runs scored, number of fifties, number of hundreds, highest score, et al, is one of the ways to gauge their success and the impact they have had on the world of cricket. Similarly, for bowlers, the number of wickets, number of maiden overs bowled, number of five-wicket hauls, etc is ideally used as means for comparison. Records and numbers aren't just limited to batting and bowling. For people who are still wondering, fielding stats in the likes of number of catches a player has taken, number of stumpings by wicketkeeper etc. are equally accounted for.

Cricket is a team game and hence records don't just end at individual scores or performance. There have been several team records viz a viz highest score by a team, no of wins by a team, victory margins, partnership records, and one can just go on for this ain't an exhaustive list. Some players have performed consistently in their careers and created world-class records over the period of time while some even create history on a single day.

Cricket records, made or broken, have always captivated its passionate enthusiasts all over the world. Let's take a look at a comprehensive listing of all time herculean records which are seemingly impossible to break.

#1 Highest score by a player in a Test innings

<p>

Brian Lara in 1994 broke his own countryman Garry Sobers' record of highest score by a batsman in a Test innings. He scored 375 against England. In 2003 by scoring 380, Mathew Hayden broke Brian Lara's record. A year later, Lara regained his record by scoring 400* again against England and became the first man to score 400 in international cricket. It has been more than 14 years and his record still stands. Mahela Jayawardene came close to breaking the record but got out on 374.

With the introduction of T20, batsmen these days are playing too many shots and getting out cheaply. Hence it will be really difficult to break Lara's record.



1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Virat Kohli Records Sachin Tendulkar Records India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
Records of Sachin which Virat might not be able to break
RELATED STORY
Batsmen who can score 200 in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli partnership must...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
Three records of Sachin Tendulkar which Virat Kohli might...
RELATED STORY
All India Need Is A Sam Curran
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Conundrum of Being King and Captain
RELATED STORY
James Anderson: Glenn McGrath's 563rd Test victim scalps...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us