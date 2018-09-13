Records which might not be broken

Lav Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 438 // 13 Sep 2018, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket, otherwise a game of glory, at the end of the day is all about numbers. And some of these records are so colossal that they seem out of reach for anyone in the future.

With so many batsmen having distinguished careers, stats like total runs scored, number of fifties, number of hundreds, highest score, et al, is one of the ways to gauge their success and the impact they have had on the world of cricket. Similarly, for bowlers, the number of wickets, number of maiden overs bowled, number of five-wicket hauls, etc is ideally used as means for comparison. Records and numbers aren't just limited to batting and bowling. For people who are still wondering, fielding stats in the likes of number of catches a player has taken, number of stumpings by wicketkeeper etc. are equally accounted for.

Cricket is a team game and hence records don't just end at individual scores or performance. There have been several team records viz a viz highest score by a team, no of wins by a team, victory margins, partnership records, and one can just go on for this ain't an exhaustive list. Some players have performed consistently in their careers and created world-class records over the period of time while some even create history on a single day.

Cricket records, made or broken, have always captivated its passionate enthusiasts all over the world. Let's take a look at a comprehensive listing of all time herculean records which are seemingly impossible to break.

#1 Highest score by a player in a Test innings

Brian Lara in 1994 broke his own countryman Garry Sobers' record of highest score by a batsman in a Test innings. He scored 375 against England. In 2003 by scoring 380, Mathew Hayden broke Brian Lara's record. A year later, Lara regained his record by scoring 400* again against England and became the first man to score 400 in international cricket. It has been more than 14 years and his record still stands. Mahela Jayawardene came close to breaking the record but got out on 374.

With the introduction of T20, batsmen these days are playing too many shots and getting out cheaply. Hence it will be really difficult to break Lara's record.

1 / 10 NEXT