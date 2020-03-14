Remaining Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODIs and Australia's T20I tour of New Zealand postponed

Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch

The ongoing Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI series and Australia's upcoming three-match T20I tour of New Zealand have been postponed due to the raising coronavirus concerns. Earlier, it was announced by Cricket Australia (CA) that the three-match ODI series which began on Friday (March 13th) at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be played behind the closed doors amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The hosts who won the toss, opted to bat first and posted 258-7 in 50 overs- courtesy half-centuries from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne.

Chasing 259 runs for taking a 1-0 lead, Kane Williamson's men were bundled out for just 187 runs in 41 overs as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh scalped three wickets each. The next two ODIs were scheduled on March 15th at Sydney and March 20th at Hobart.

The upcoming T20Is were set to begin from March 24th at Dunedin followed by the remaining two fixtures at Auckland (March 27th) and Christchurch (March 29th). While the next two ODIs were also expected to be played without the spectators, it is unfortunate that both the prestigious Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and the upcoming T20Is between the neighbours had to be postponed.

JUST IN: The ongoing #AUSvNZ ODI series and Australia's upcoming away series in New Zealand have both been postponed amid growing COVID-19 concerns. pic.twitter.com/XNx29nwsdH — ICC (@ICC) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Government has enforced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of Sunday. This has prompted New Zealand Cricket to bring back the players home before the restriction is imposed.

Pacer Kane Richardson who was replaced by Sean Abbott in the Australian squad had to miss the first ODI as he underwent the coronavirus test in which he was tested negative.

Several major sporting events across the globe are being postponed due to the growing coronavirus concerns. On Friday, the England Cricket Board (ECB) postponed England's tour of Sri Lanka, the remainder of ODI series between South Africa and India will also be held later apart from 2020 IPL which has been postponed until April 15th instead of the earlier planned March 29th.