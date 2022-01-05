REN vs HEA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Melbourne Renegades will take on the Brisbane Heat in the 37th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday.

The Heat, led by Jimmy Peirson, are all in all sorts of trouble in the ongoing edition of the BBL. On Wednesday, January 6, 12 of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently staying in isolation. Hence, the Heat's game against the Sydney Sixers had to be postponed.

Cricket Australia's general manager of the BBL, Alistair Dobson, said the game was postponed as there wasn’t enough time to secure the 13 players needed. It remains to be seen whether or not the Heat will be able to find a solution for their next game on Thursday.

They will be going into the match on the back of a 14-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval. James Bazley’s unbeaten 27-ball 44 helped the Heat score 150 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Xavier Bartlett’s four-wicket haul took the Heat over the finish line.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of -1.367. The Renegades will go into the next game after defeating the Melbourne Stars by five wickets on Monday, January 3.

After winning the toss, the Stars were shot out for 126. Reece Topley, skipper Maddinson and Kane Richardson picked up three wickets apiece. Zahir Khan Pakteen didn’t pick up a wicket, but bowled at an economy of 6.20. Jack Prestwidge also scalped a wicket.

Thereafter, the Renegades chased the target down with two overs to spare. Former captain Aaron Finch stepped up to score a vital 40-ball 50, laced with three fours and two sixes. Shaun Marsh, Mackenzie Harvey and James Seymour also made useful contributions.

Can the Renegades beat the Heat?

The Renegades initially had a torrid time after which a win against the Stars should give them a whole lot of confidence going forward.

The Heat, on the contrary, have performed much better than the Renegades. But they are in some trouble due to the issues pertaining to COVID-19.

With a depleted team, the Heat may find it tough to win the next game.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades to win this game on Thursday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

