Reports: BCCI approach Virat Kohli-favourite Ravi Shastri to apply for India head coach post

That the board is trying to get Shastri to apply is yet another sign of Kohli flexing his muscles.

Kohli’s chemistry with Shastri is well documented

What’s the story?

In what could be a major turn of events, former Team India director, Ravi Shastri, has reportedly been approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to apply for the coveted post of the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

An official close to the BCCI told cricketnext, “It is no secret that skipper Virat Kohli wants Shastri back at helm and Shastri was spoken to so that he applies for the interview process, but the former team director isn't willing to be in a position where his claim is rejected again.

“He has made it clear that he will speak to the BCCI or CAC on this matter only if he is given a guarantee that he will be handed the job. There is no question of joining a queue and hoping that he is considered for the post.”

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this week, Anil Kumble stepped down from the head coach position stating that ‘difference in style’ with captain Virat Kohli was the reason for which his position became ‘untenable’. Following his resignation, the BCCI had decided to reopen the application process for the vacant position.

As of now, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Virender Sehwag, Doda Ganesh and Richard Pybus are in the running to replace Kumble.

As was reported yesterday, Shastri is not eligible to compete for the position because he has not submitted his resume. However, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, does have the authority to request the BCCI to allow the interview of a fresh candidate should they deem him fit for the position.

The details

Quite evidently, the board is keen to give the CAC more options before they pick the ideal replacement for Kumble.

However, Shastri’s return might not be as easy as it seems. Last year, he had an ugly showdown with CAC member Sourav Ganguly following the rejection of his candidature. The former Team Director had accused Ganguly of not being present during the time of his interview via Skype. Ganguly, on his part, had turned the heat on Shastri for not meeting the CAC in person.

Kohli clearly wants Shastri to return as the head coach but the CAC will not be very comfortable with the idea. After all, it was the same trio who had opted for Kumble over Shastri just a year back.

Nevertheless, a member of the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators has claimed that it is the CAC’s job to pick the ideal candidate and the COA has faith in their abilities.

What’s next?

Although the Indian team have travelled to the West Indies without a coach, a replacement is likely to be named before the Sri Lanka tour. A top official has further revealed that whoever is handed the job will get a contract till the 2019 World Cup

Author’s take

The game is far from over and who knows it could very well be Shastri who has the last laugh. Also, that the board is trying to get Shastri to apply is yet another sign of Kohli flexing his muscles.

