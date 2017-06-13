Reports: CAC asks Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble to sort their differences

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman tell Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble to let go of their differences.

The CAC is in charge of handling the selection of India’s head coach

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, has asked Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble to bury the hatchet between them and create a conducive atmosphere in the dressing to pave way for success. The three icons of Indian cricket are all in England, where the ICC Champions Trophy is being hosted.

Reportedly, the CAC has advised both the captain as well as the skipper on making amends to their bumpy relationship to ensure that there is a congenial atmosphere in the Indian team and the dressing room.

According to a report in the Times of India, the CAC asked for more time to find a new coach for Indian cricket after rumours about bad blood between the Kohli and Kumble started to fly about. The three former Indian batsmen said it’s difficult for them to remove Kumble from his position right now considering all the positive results that have come India’s way since he took over.

Kumble’s one-year contract with the BCCI ends on June 23, after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. It was the CAC that had appointed Kumble as the head coach of the team ahead of Ravi Shastri and the committee is set to look into the matter once again before India tour the West Indies in July.

The CAC’s mediation has helped in buying some time for both the committee and the players so that this situation does not cloud India’s Champions Trophy campaign.

Vinod Rai, president of the BCCI panel, said that the entire process of coach selection is in the hands of the CAC. He also added that if Kumble accepts their proposal, he will be accompanying the team for the West Indies tour.

Kohli had straight-up denied all the speculation about his rift with the coach every time he has been asked about it and is sure to do the same in the future, at least until the tournament said concluded.

India play the semi-final against Mashrafe Mortaza’s Bangladesh on Thursday (June 15). The alleged bad blood between Kohli and Kumble will ideally be put aside until India play their last match in the tournament.

At times, an intervention from a third person works wonders in a recurring disagreement. This situation is a perfect example of the same. Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman have found a way to create a truce, and you would hope that it persists for a considerable amount of time in the near future.

