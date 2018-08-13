Reports: Kohli and Shastri could face tough questions after humiliating loss

After a humiliating loss to England in the second Test of the five-match series, the Indian cricket team are set to face the heat from the BCCI.

According to reports, the team management is unhappy with the way India performed in the second Test and Kohli and Shastri could face a few tough questions from the Board.

"The Indian team can't complain that they were not given enough time to prepare. When we lost the South Africa series, the players spoke about tight scheduling and lack of practice games. It was after speaking to them that we decided that white ball matches will be held before the Tests," a senior BCCI official was quoted by PTI.

The T20I and ODI series were held before the Tests, with India winning the former and losing the latter. In addition, both Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay were included in India A's squad for the warm-up match.

"We arranged white ball matches first. It was on the senior team's insistence that we send the India A team during the same time starting the concept of 'Shadow Tour'. Two senior India players (M Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane) were accommodated for A team games. Whatever they wanted, they were provided. Now if results don't come, the Board is well within its rights to ask questions," the official added.

After a close first Test, England thrashed India by an innings and 159 runs in the Lord's Test to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

If they lose one more Test, they will lose the series and Shastri's position as head coach could be in danger. If India do go on to lose the Test series, this would be their second consecutive Test series loss overseas, with the loss against South Africa being the first.

The third Test between the two sides will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from August 18.