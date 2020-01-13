Reports: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have been approached to play in bushfire relief game

Umaima Saeed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Ricky Ponting is hoping that Sachin and Dhoni will play the game

Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, captains of the two sides that will contest the fundraising Bushfire Cricket League, are hoping to persuade MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to join their star-studded teams.

“Hopefully a few (more) big names will get involved as well,” Warne said on Sunday as per The Guardian.

“From all sorts, whether it be music, film, TV or sports from different codes. We’re trying to put together an eclectic group, a diverse group that people will identify with.”

Ponting is hoping that the cricketers on his wishlist will take out time to be a part of this game and thereby show concern for the tragedy that has hit Australia.

“We can only try,” Ponting said.

“We can only reach out to them and see if they want to help out. It’s been a pretty tragic time in Australia. All those guys who have been out here and travelled with different countries have had great times in Australia, whether it’s playing here or getting out and about. It sometimes can be amazing what people will do to try and help others out in difficult times.”

The game, which will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League final on February 8 will part of a triple-header of cricket on Sunday, with the third game being India women vs Australia women T20I.