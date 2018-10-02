Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Orange balls could debut at 'The Hundred'

Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
News
244   //    02 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST

Ora
Orange balls can be used in 'The Hundred'

What’s the story?

According to reports in Cricbuzz, ‘Orange’ balls could be used in upcoming England and Wales Cricket Board's new domestic competition, ‘The Hundred’. In a bid to attract huge crowds, England and Wales Cricket Board are thinking of such a new idea to promote their unique event.

In case you didn’t know…

‘The Hundred’ is a new limited-overs competition formulated by the England and Wales Cricket Board. In order to cope up with the T20 leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL), the boards have designed a new league comprising 100-balls per innings. The first edition of the tournament will be played in 2020.

The heart of the matter

The trials of the newly framed competition were conducted two weeks ago with positive feedback from the players involved in the game. The games were played with a new set of rules like 20 sets of 5-ball overs with ten bowled from one end, tactical timeout, batsman cross-over rule, and fielding substitution.  

Though the orange ball was not used in those games, the boards are thinking of using it in the future trials. To set their new league apart from the rest of the leagues played around the world, the boards are planning such an innovation.  

It is not the first time that orange balls are considered for a cricket match. Earlier in the 1990s, orange and yellow balls were used for day-night Sheffield Shield (Australia’s domestic First-Class tournament) matches. Later in 2013, Cricket Australia conducted several tests with the orange ball with a black seam.

What’s next?

All these new rules and innovations are attractive and promising at this stage. However, there are plenty of trials to get underway before these new ideas reach the audience. On the whole, 2020 can be a game-changing year for England and Wales Cricket Board.

Topics you might be interested in:
Vitality Blast, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket
Suyambu Lingam
ANALYST
Sachinist for life
Vitality T20 Blast: All you need to know about T20 Blast...
RELATED STORY
Highest Twenty20 chases of all time
RELATED STORY
3 Best Test Innings Of Paul Collingwood Who Will Retire...
RELATED STORY
Bradman Turns 110: 5 Incredible feats you never knew.
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who scored a century on debut and their last...
RELATED STORY
Quarter-Final 4, SOM vs NOTTS: 4 Reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Graham Gooch's debut game forty-three years...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Ashes moments at the WACA
RELATED STORY
10 cricketers who played their last Test at the Oval
RELATED STORY
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
| Wed, 01 Aug
SOM 197/7 (20.0 ov)
HAM 181/9 (20.0 ov)
Somerset win by 16 runs
SOM VS HAM live score
| Wed, 01 Aug
SSX 127/8 (20.0 ov)
GLO 129/6 (18.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 4 wickets
SSX VS GLO live score
| Thu, 02 Aug
SSX 168/10 (19.4 ov)
MSX 156/7 (20.0 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 12 runs
SSX VS MSX live score
| Thu, 02 Aug
DUR 170/4 (20.0 ov)
NOR 95/10 (17.0 ov)
Durham Jets win by 75 runs
DUR VS NOR live score
| Thu, 02 Aug
LEI 143/10 (19.3 ov)
WAR 146/2 (14.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 8 wickets
LEI VS WAR live score
| Thu, 02 Aug
NOT 166/5 (20.0 ov)
DBY 157/8 (20.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws win by 9 runs
NOT VS DBY live score
| Thu, 02 Aug
KNT 191/4 (20.0 ov)
ESX 163/10 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 28 runs
KNT VS ESX live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
DUR 194/7 (20.0 ov)
WOR 195/7 (19.4 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 3 wickets
DUR VS WOR live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
ESX 135/9 (20.0 ov)
SOM 136/0 (11.2 ov)
Somerset win by 10 wickets
ESX VS SOM live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
NOR 129/7 (20.0 ov)
YRK 132/4 (18.4 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 6 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
LAN 190/5 (20.0 ov)
LEI 194/5 (18.4 ov)
Leicestershire Foxes win by 5 wickets
LAN VS LEI live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
GLA 201/6 (20.0 ov)
GLO 199/9 (20.0 ov)
Glamorgan win by 2 runs
GLA VS GLO live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
KNT 139/7 (20.0 ov)
HAM 88/10 (16.1 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 51 runs
KNT VS HAM live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
MSX 221/5 (20.0 ov)
SRY 222/1 (16.0 ov)
Surrey win by 9 wickets
MSX VS SRY live score
| Fri, 03 Aug
DBY 143/9 (20.0 ov)
WAR 127/9 (20.0 ov)
Derbyshire Falcons win by 16 runs
DBY VS WAR live score
| Sat, 04 Aug
WOR 206/2 (20.0 ov)
NOT 134/10 (17.2 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 72 runs
WOR VS NOT live score
| Sun, 05 Aug
SSX 169/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 170/7 (19.3 ov)
Somerset win by 3 wickets
SSX VS SOM live score
| Sun, 05 Aug
ESX 157/5 (20.0 ov)
SRY 159/4 (16.3 ov)
Surrey win by 6 wickets
ESX VS SRY live score
| Sun, 05 Aug
MSX 131/10 (20.0 ov)
GLA 135/3 (12.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 7 wickets
MSX VS GLA live score
| Sun, 05 Aug
WAR 187/7 (20.0 ov)
NOR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 17 runs
WAR VS NOR live score
| Sun, 05 Aug
KNT 160/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 164/2 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 8 wickets
KNT VS GLO live score
| Tue, 07 Aug
DUR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
LAN 150/9 (20.0 ov)
Durham Jets win by 4 runs
DUR VS LAN live score
| Tue, 07 Aug
GLA 198/7 (20.0 ov)
ESX 192/6 (20.0 ov)
Glamorgan win by 6 runs
GLA VS ESX live score
| Wed, 08 Aug
HAM 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SOM 130/4 (18.5 ov)
Somerset win by 6 wickets
HAM VS SOM live score
| Wed, 08 Aug
DUR 156/6 (20.0 ov)
LEI 142/6 (20.0 ov)
Durham Jets win by 14 runs
DUR VS LEI live score
| Wed, 08 Aug
DBY 177/6 (20.0 ov)
NOR 179/3 (18.2 ov)
Northamptonshire Steelbacks win by 7 wickets
DBY VS NOR live score
| Thu, 09 Aug
WOR 137/8 (20.0 ov)
DBY 121/7 (20.0 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 16 runs
WOR VS DBY live score
| Thu, 09 Aug
SSX 159/2 (13.0 ov)
SRY
No Result
SSX VS SRY live score
| Thu, 09 Aug
GLO 242/4 (20.0 ov)
MSX 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 70 runs
GLO VS MSX live score
| Thu, 09 Aug
NOT 152/8 (20.0 ov)
WAR 156/4 (16.2 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 6 wickets
NOT VS WAR live score
| Thu, 09 Aug
YRK 181/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 185/4 (17.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
YRK VS LAN live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
SRY 176/9 (20.0 ov)
SOM 177/6 (19.1 ov)
Somerset win by 4 wickets
SRY VS SOM live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
DUR 174/7 (20.0 ov)
NOR 162/9 (20.0 ov)
Durham Jets win by 12 runs
DUR VS NOR live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
LAN 185/5 (20.0 ov)
WAR 148/10 (19.5 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 37 runs
LAN VS WAR live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
NOT 212/5 (20.0 ov)
YRK 149/7 (20.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws win by 63 runs
NOT VS YRK live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
LEI 155/9 (20.0 ov)
WOR 150/6 (20.0 ov)
Leicestershire Foxes win by 5 runs
LEI VS WOR live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
ESX
GLO
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ESX VS GLO live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
HAM 151/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 155/2 (15.5 ov)
Glamorgan win by 8 wickets
HAM VS GLA live score
| Fri, 10 Aug
SSX
KNT
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SSX VS KNT live score
| Sat, 11 Aug
LEI 103/4 (14.3 ov)
DBY
No Result
LEI VS DBY live score
| Sun, 12 Aug
ESX 72/4 (7.5 ov)
HAM
No Result
ESX VS HAM live score
| Sun, 12 Aug
LAN 143/6 (20.0 ov)
DUR 78/10 (15.2 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 65 runs
LAN VS DUR live score
| Sun, 12 Aug
WOR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
NOT 194/5 (18.1 ov)
Notts Outlaws win by 5 wickets
WOR VS NOT live score
| Sun, 12 Aug
GLO 174/6 (20.0 ov)
SRY 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 5 runs
GLO VS SRY live score
| Sun, 12 Aug
SOM 210/8 (20.0 ov)
GLA 181/9 (20.0 ov)
Somerset win by 29 runs
SOM VS GLA live score
| Sun, 12 Aug
MSX 189/7 (20.0 ov)
KNT 191/7 (19.3 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 3 wickets
MSX VS KNT live score
| Tue, 14 Aug
SSX 186/5 (20.0 ov)
GLA 88/10 (13.3 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 98 runs
SSX VS GLA live score
| Wed, 15 Aug
HAM 133/7 (20.0 ov)
SRY 136/3 (17.3 ov)
Surrey win by 7 wickets
HAM VS SRY live score
| Wed, 15 Aug
LAN 102/10 (19.0 ov)
WAR 105/3 (14.1 ov)
Birmingham Bears win by 7 wickets
LAN VS WAR live score
| Thu, 16 Aug
MSX 210/3 (20.0 ov)
ESX 211/4 (19.2 ov)
Essex Eagles win by 6 wickets
MSX VS ESX live score
| Thu, 16 Aug
GLO 159/9 (20.0 ov)
SSX 160/6 (19.0 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 4 wickets
GLO VS SSX live score
| Thu, 16 Aug
NOR 162/8 (20.0 ov)
YRK 165/3 (15.3 ov)
Yorkshire Vikings win by 7 wickets
NOR VS YRK live score
| Thu, 16 Aug
KNT 231/5 (20.0 ov)
SOM 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 5 runs
KNT VS SOM live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
DUR
DBY
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
DUR VS DBY live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
LEI 148/7 (20.0 ov)
NOR 154/6 (18.4 ov)
Northamptonshire Steelbacks win by 4 wickets
LEI VS NOR live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
GLA 183/8 (20.0 ov)
SRY 60/0 (5.0 ov)
Surrey win by 24 runs (DLS Method)
GLA VS SRY live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
SSX 215/5 (20.0 ov)
MSX 184/10 (19.4 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 31 runs
SSX VS MSX live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
YRK 163/6 (20.0 ov)
NOT 169/2 (19.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws win by 8 wickets
YRK VS NOT live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
WOR 209/5 (20.0 ov)
WAR 194/7 (20.0 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 15 runs
WOR VS WAR live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
ESX 201/6 (20.0 ov)
KNT 203/5 (19.5 ov)
Kent Spitfires win by 5 wickets
ESX VS KNT live score
| Fri, 17 Aug
GLO 144/8 (20.0 ov)
HAM 147/4 (16.5 ov)
Hampshire win by 6 wickets
GLO VS HAM live score
Quarter Final 1 | Thu, 23 Aug
KNT 133/9 (20.0 ov)
LAN 134/4 (18.4 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 6 wickets
KNT VS LAN live score
Quarter Final 2 | Fri, 24 Aug
DUR 140/7 (20.0 ov)
SSX 144/5 (18.2 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 5 wickets
DUR VS SSX live score
Quarter Final 3 | Sat, 25 Aug
GLO 136/8 (20.0 ov)
WOR 137/5 (18.4 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 5 wickets
GLO VS WOR live score
Quarter Final 4 | Sun, 26 Aug
SOM 209/5 (20.0 ov)
NOT 190/10 (20.0 ov)
Somerset win by 19 runs
SOM VS NOT live score
Semi Final 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
WOR 169/6 (20.0 ov)
LAN 149/9 (20.0 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 20 runs
WOR VS LAN live score
Semi Final 2 | Sat, 15 Sep
SSX 202/8 (20.0 ov)
SOM 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sussex Sharks win by 35 runs
SSX VS SOM live score
Final | Sat, 15 Sep
SSX 157/6 (20.0 ov)
WOR 158/5 (18.3 ov)
Worcestershire Rapids win by 5 wickets
SSX VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us