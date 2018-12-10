×
Resilient Team India knock kangaroos out in the Adelaide Test

Rishabh Singh Rawat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
152   //    10 Dec 2018, 21:13 IST

Kohli's men performed well under tricky conditions
Kohli's men performed well under tricky conditions

Virat Kohli’s men have once again shown the cricketing world that why they are considered as World’s No.1 Test team. They have beaten Aussies in the first Test played in Adelaide and did it with some style. Team India arrived in Australia as the favorites for the first time and showed their fine form in the T20I series in which rain, unfortunately, had the final say.

Now was the time for the real test of character as they looked to dominate Australia in whites. They were determined to showcase their talent on the biggest stage and ready to defeat Australia in their own backyard, having done so on only five occasions prior to the start of the series.

Team India registered their first victory of the Test series in Adelaide in a close encounter and won the match by 31 runs. The sheer resilience and fighting spirit showed by the Indian team was exceptional, which resulted in a great victory over their arch-rivals. This match will surely go down in history books as India won their first Test match in a Test series in Australia for the first time and their first win of any kind since 2007-08.

Australian batsmen fought hard to save the match, but the Indian bowlers were not ready to lose hope. After Australia's frustrating 32-run last wicket partnership, Ashwin broke down their resolute defense and made Hazlewood knick one to the inviting hands of KL Rahul. Aussie skipper Tim Paine and Shaun Marsh led the Australian defiance and took on Ashwin which weakened India's plan to control the game with spin.

Indian seamers also impressed a lot in this Test as they took 14 wickets out of the 20 that fell. Captain Kohli was also happy with the efforts of his team and praised the fearless performance of his young team. All the bowlers clicked well together and hunted the kangaroos down as a pack. Bumrah gave some crucial breakthroughs and dismissed Marsh, Paine, and Cummins who were battling hard to save the day for Australia.

India will have to be ruthless in their next match and look to go 2-0 up in the 4-match series. Kohli did not perform well in this match and India still ended up victorious in this thrilling encounter. The Indian team will be highly motivated now and look to carry on their winning form in Perth.

Kohli's regime is ready to rule down under and will look to go down in the history books by defeating Australia on their home soil, in all the Test matches. 

Rishabh Singh Rawat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
