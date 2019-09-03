Reliving 3 of the best resistances from the tail to win Test matches

Test cricket has produced a myriad of mouth-watering contests.

Test cricket is the ultimate form of cricket, opinate pundits across the world. Although this format is losing its popularity with a rapid increase in T20 leagues across the world, Test cricket has never shied away from producing few of the most memorable moments for cricket fans - miraculous turnarounds, unexpected collapses, remarkable batting knocks, and fiery bowling spells.

The excitement of watching a Test match is heightened when the unexpected happens, doesn't it? When the top-order and the middle-order of a batting line-up are dismissed, it seems like a mere formality before the team is all-out. However, it is joyful to watch lower-order rising from the ashes to conjure a magical victory for their team.

We look at some instances, where the tail put up stunning resistances to conjure a Test match win from thin air in the most challenging of situations.

#3 Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif and Mushtaq Ahmed (Australia tour of Pakistan - Karachi, 1994)

This knock was a glimpse of the immense talent and maturity that Inzamam-ul-Haq would display over the next two decades

Australia 337 (Michael Bevan 82, Steve Waugh 73, Waqar Younis 3-75, Wasim Akram 3-75) and 232 (David Boon 114, Mark Waugh 61, Waqar Younis 4-69, Wasim Akram 5-63) lost to Pakistan 256 (Saeed Anwar 85, Jo Angel 3-51, Shane Warne 3-61) and 315 for 9 (Saeed Anwar 77, Inzamam-ul-Haq 58*, Shane Warne 5-89) by 1 wicket

This game deserves the title of a true Test cricket classic in an era when the last couple of wickets seldom made significant contributions to the team's scorecard.

Batting first, Australia piled up 337 runs in the first innings, courtesy valuable contributions from the likes of Steve Waugh, Michael Bevan, and Ian Healy. Pakistan's response began well, with Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail laying a healthy foundation for a big first-innings total. However, the middle-order collapsed at the hands of the spin duo - Shane Warne and Tim May, which meant that Australia had gained a healthy lead of 81 runs.

The Australian top order put up a fantastic show against a brilliant Pakistani bowling attack, led by a century from David Boon and a fifty from Mark Waugh. Nevertheless, Pakistan's pace spearheads - Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram skittled out the Australian middle-order and lower-order cheaply. Pakistan was set a target of 314 for the win.

The chase began well for Pakistan. Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, and Saleem Malik batted watchfully, igniting hopes of an unlikely win. However, Shane Warne cut a swathe through Pakistan's middle-order in the final innings of the match, leaving Pakistan in tatters at 184 for seven.

Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rashid Latif were at the crease when Mark Taylor made a dubious decision. Despite the track turning square and one of Australia's lead pacers - Glenn Mcgrath not being able to bowl due to a hamstring injury, the Australian captain inexplicably opted for the new ball.

This allowed Rashid Latif to cash-in with an enterprising knock of 35 off 57 balls, putting up a 52-run partnership with Inzamam-ul-Haq for the ninth wicket. Suddenly a side that looked dead and buried, was in contention to win the game.

When Rashid Latif fell for 35, Pakistan still needed 56 runs with one wicket to spare. Mushtaq Ahmed, a genuine number 11, walked in to support Inzamam-ul-Haq.

The duo put forth an aggressive partnership of 53 runs in just 8 overs. Both Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed tackled the turn that Shane Warne was extracting by using the depth of the crease.

Shane Warne looked lost amidst a cluster of square-cuts, late-cuts and short-arm pulls from the bats of Inzamam and Mushtaq.

With 3 runs required for the win, Inzamam advanced down the track to a delivery that was tossed up by Shane Warne and landed in the rough outside the leg stump. The delivery spun sharply to beat Inzamam's bat. In an anti-climatic end, Ian Healy missed a difficult stumping, and the ball went away to the fence for 4 byes, resulting in heartbreak for the Aussies and one of Pakistan's most savoured Test wins.

