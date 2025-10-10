Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - comparing their stats after 46 ODIs

India Women wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a superb knock against South Africa Women in game number 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 9. After India were asked to bat, they collapsed to 153-7. However, Ghosh slammed a stunning 94 off 77 balls to ensure the India Women bowlers had something to defend.

The youngster hit 11 fours and four sixes in her brilliant knock. She was looking good for a ton, but perished in the last over of the innings to Nadine de Klerk. With her 94-run knock against the Proteas, Ghosh rewrote the history books, registering the highest individual score by a batter at No.8 or lower in Women’s ODIs.

Ghosh has represented India Women in 46 ODIs so far. Following her brilliant batting display against South Africa, we compare her stats with that of Lance Klusener after the renowned Proteas finisher had also played 46 ODIs.

Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - Who has more runs and a better average after 46 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs, Ghosh has scored 1,041 runs at an average of 29.74. Of her runs, 350 have come in 13 games against the Aussies at an average of 29.16. The right-hander has also scored 180 runs in seven matches against South Africa (average 36) and 146 runs in five ODIs against New Zealand (average 36.50).

After 46 ODIs, Klusener had 1,093 runs to his name at an average of 35.25. Of his 1,000-plus runs, 330 came in 11 matches against Australia at an average of 36.66. He had also scored 246 runs in eight matches against West Indies (average 61.50) and 197 runs in four ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 49.25).

Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - Who has a better strike rate after 46 ODIs?

Having played 46 ODIs, Ghosh has managed a strike rate of 101.16. The 22-year-old has a strike rate of 131.38 in seven innings against South Africa and 167.50 in four innings against West Indies. Further, she has a strike rate of 144 in two innings against Pakistan and 91.56 in five innings against Sri Lanka.

After 46 ODIs, Klusener had a strike rate of 90.63. The destructive left-handed batter had a strike rate of 109.82 in seven innings against West Indies and 104.78 in four innings against Sri Lanka. Further, he had a strike rate of 104.16 in two innings against Pakistan and 93.81 in four innings against England.

Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - Who has more 50-plus scores after 46 ODIs?

In 46 ODIs, Ghosh has smashed seven half-centuries. Her best of 96 came against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2023. The 159-minute knock featured 13 fours. Of her seven one-day fifties, two each have come against Australia and New Zealand, while one apiece has been registered against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Richa Ghosh 1,041 29.74 101.16 96 0 7 Lance Klusener 1,093 35.25 90.63 99 0 8

(Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - batting stats comparison after 46 ODIs)

After 46 ODIs, Klusener had eight half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 99, which came off 96 balls against Sri Lanka in Lahore in November 1997. Of his eight fifties at that stage, two each came against Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies, while one each was registered against England and New Zealand.

Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - Who has a better record in wins after 46 ODIs?

Ghosh has featured in 26 ODIs that India Women have won. In winning causes, the talented youngster has scored 386 runs at an average of 24.12 and a strike rate of 125.73. However, only one of her 50-plus scores has come in wins, while as many as six have been registered in defeats.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Richa Ghosh 26 386 24.12 125.73 59 0 1 Lance Klusener 37 879 36.62 91.75 99 0 8

(Richa Ghosh vs Lance Klusener - batting stats comparison in wins after 46 ODIs)

Of his first 46 ODIs, Klusener was part of 37 matches that South Africa won. In winning causes, the left-handed batter contributed 879 runs at an average of 36.62 and a strike rate of 91.75. All his eight fifties at that stage came in wins.

