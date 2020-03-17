Ricky Ponting claims Monkeygate scandal was 'probably the lowest point' in his career as captain

The Monkeygate incident was a major talking point during India's tour of Australia in 2008.

Ricky Ponting stressed on how Anil Kumble's post-match comments came as quite a shock to him.

First Test - Australia v England: Day Five Ponting is seen talking to Tendulkar and Harbhajan

One of the most successful captains in world cricket, Ricky Ponting is associated with some of Australian cricket's most historic wins, having led his country to two 50-over World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007 apart from captaining his side to the ICC Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009.

Having led Australia to 48 wins from 77 Test matches and 164 wins from 228 ODIs, Ponting called time on his career as one of the biggest contributors to Australia's domination as a cricketing powerhouse.

Currently essaying the role of the Australian men's cricket team's assistant coach, Ponting was interviewed on the Sky Cricket Podcast, on which he spoke about a varying range of topics such as the 'hurting loss' from the 2005 Ashes Series, the infamous Monkeygate scandal and a lot more.

Ponting is seen talking to Tendulkar and Harbhajan

Easily the most notable incident featuring India and Australia, the Monkeygate scandal rocked the cricket world in 2008, an event that caused quite a lot of tension between the two teams.

Ponting shared his thoughts on the incident, and what it meant to him as a captain.

"A lot of the players were disappointed by what was happening behind the scenes. I was let down by the end result. It got in the way of how we played our cricket in our next game, that was what was most disappointing."

Ponting also stressed on the fact that since the issue was out of his control, it was probably a lot more disappointing.

"We lost a Test match in Perth that we expected to win, and the following weeks were worse. This was the probably the lowest point in my career as captain. Losing the 2005 Test series was tough but I was in control of the result. I was not in control of what happened with Monkeygate, that was disappointing."

Advertisement

When quizzed about Indian skipper Anil Kumble's comments in the press conference, Ponting claimed that he had no idea about what happened in the PC, but was also quick to point out that he felt that his side did no wrong.

"I was surprised, with Anil, I had no idea what he said in the PC. I'm not sure what he said, there were a few umpiring decisions that cost them the game , but we didn't do too much wrong."

Australia's win in the game was highlighted by Michael Clarke's three-wicket burst in a single over, which eventually brought up the hosts' 122-run win. Ponting believes that they were brought under the scanner for not shaking hands with the last man out, but the win brought the side together.

"I think we got criticised for not shaking hands immediately after the last wicket fell. Michael Clarke picked three wickets in the last over of the game and we got together as a unit. It was a difficult time and as captain, there were ups and downs, but I had more ups than downs.