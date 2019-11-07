×
Rishabh Pant's stumping blunder gives Liton Das a reprieve [WATCH]

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
ANALYST
News
07 Nov 2019, 20:52 IST

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant yet again was at the receiving end of a bizarre incident and it was his basic mistake that cost India the all-important wicket of Liton Das in the 2nd T20I at Rajkot today. After India won the toss and put the visitors in, Bangladesh looked in complete command and raced off to 41 in the first 5 overs. 

Openers Liton Das and Mohammad Naim played some exceptional shots to get the visitors going. Naim, in particular, took on the attack to the Indian bowlers and played some delightful shots. With Bangladesh blazing away, Rohit Sharma handed over the ball to Yuzvendra Chahal in a bid to break the partnership.

Chahal obliged straightaway and induced Litton Das into a false shot with a loopy leg break delivery. Litton came dancing down the track to hit the ball out of the stadium. However, he misread the turn and missed the ball completely. Rishabh Pant behind the stumps whipped off the bails which seemed an easy stumping to the naked eye.

However, the on-field umpire wasn’t sure whether the ball was taken behind the stumps and asked the 3rd umpire. Replays showed that Rishabh gathered the ball slightly ahead of the stumps which denied India their first wicket. To the naked eyes, it seemed that it was a straight-forward stumping but the 3rd umpire clearly told on the microphone that the ball was taken marginally ahead of the stumps.

He kept on asking for different angles and asked to freeze the video to see the first impact. He finally gave it not out after reviewing different angles. It was a marginal call but a goof-up from Pant yet again. Liton capitalized on his life and smashed the next two deliveries for a couple of fours. However, Pant did make amends when he ran out Das a few overs later.

Bangladesh seemed to be coasting at one stage and looked set for a big score. However, it was Chahal’s twin wickets which turned the game in India’s favour. Bangladesh finished their innings at 153/6.

Here is the video of Rishabh Pant mistake:

Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Liton Das
Contact Us