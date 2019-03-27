×
Why Rishabh Pant is the true heir to MS Dhoni

Multiply Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
65   //    27 Mar 2019, 01:56 IST

How would you describe Rishabh Pant? As a big hitter? A finisher? The future wicket-keeper? A sledger? Or the baby sitter?

At just 21, Pant has made many superlatives his own. But no matter how you describe him, you can't deny the fact that the lad has enormous potential.

Rishabh Pant is the future!
Rishabh Pant is the future!

Opinions are divided when it comes to the technical abilities of Pant. He is not the orthodox, textbook shot playing guy. Instead, he is the one who can hurt the opposition really badly with his unconventional strokeplay.

Pant can hit all around the park with his wonderful improvisation. He can make even the best bowlers in the world dance to his tunes. And remember, he is just 21 and is improving day by day.

Having played two games in the Indian Premier League 2019 so far, Pant has given India what was expected of him. His 78 off 27 against Mumbai Indians was a blinder, and was the perfect trailer of his abilities.

The stage was set for the young boy, and he delivered: 7 sixes and 7 fours, and a match-winning half-century struck at lightning quick speed. Oh boy, does India need such a batsman.

How good a wicketkeeper is Pant?

The bar a wicketkeeper in India has been set too far high (thanks to you know who). Pant has a lot to work on when compared to the godfather of Indian wicketkeeping, but he showed glimpses of potential when he stumped Shane Watson in the IPL.

Under proper guidance he can get even better. There's a saying that goes, 'don't just aim for being good, aim for being the best in the business'. And Pant certainly can.

Pant may never be as legendary as MSD, but he can be
Pant may never be as legendary as MSD, but he can be "close enough"
Can he cement a World Cup starting berth?

At this point, it seems like he can. He will definitely be in the squad that will fly to England, but a starting berth will be a tad tougher.

With the huge pool of talent to choose from, Pant surely belongs to the creamy layer. It remains to be seen whether he will start, but if he continues to play like the way he is playing at the moment, the opposition bowlers would have good reason to panic.

The babysitter is coming to rock you, so you better watch out!

Multiply Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
To bring about a revolution in Sports content. To engage more fans and improve the quality of Sports content that is being consumed.
