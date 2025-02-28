Rishabh Pant or Washington Sundar - who should India play if Rohit Sharma is rested from IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will not likely feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand. As reported earlier, Rohit could be rested for India's final group stage game in the ongoing ICC event.

Ad

For context, Rohit was seen struggling with a hamstring during the game against Pakistan, as he made a long chase to the boundary while fielding. He also went off the field for a brief period as vice-captain Shubman Gill took charge.

While Rohit did return and even batted later on, the management may consider resting him given his fitness concerns. India have already qualified for the semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Therefore, the 37-year-old could be rested before the all-important game.

Ad

Trending

The report also stated that should Rohit Sharma miss out, either Rishabh Pant or Washington Sundar could replace him for the game against New Zealand. However, it remains to be seen as to who the Men In Blue will play between the two.

Is there place for Washington Sundar in the XI against New Zealand?

Washington Sundar could seem to be a good replacement for Rohit Sharma from the outside. However, given that he is a spin-bowling all-rounder, the chances of him making it in place of Rohit are very slim.

Ad

The current XI already possesses two finger spinners, who are also all-rounders, in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Further, Kuldeep Yadav is also a part of the side. With these three present, the spin department looks settled and has also been doing well in the ongoing tournament.

India may not want to unsettle the spin trio with crucial matches ahead and keeping the conditions in mind. That said, if Rohit is rested, a batter is likely to be preferred over Sundar with no place for another spinner in the side.

Ad

Rishabh Pant the ideal replacement for Rohit Sharma against New Zealand

India also have wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in their 15-member squad. The left-handed batter is the ideal replacement if Rohit Sharma is rested against New Zealand.

With Rohit missing, Pant could add the required firepower to the batting as he is known for his dynamic approach with the bat. With Pant coming in, India's balance and depth as far as the batting is concerned will also not be disturbed and shall remain intact.

Ad

KL Rahul, who is also an opener, can accompany Shubman Gill at the top of the innings, which will allow Pant to bat at the number five or six position. However, India could also experiment by sending Pant to open the batting and trying out a left-hand right-hand combination at the top.

While Pant last played an ODI in 2024, India should play him in all senses if Rohit Sharma is rested. The 27-year-old has played 31 ODIs for India and has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21. The left-hander also has a hundred and five half-centuries with a top score of an unbeaten 125.

India will play New Zealand in their final group stage game on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The winner of this clash will also finish on the top of Group A.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news