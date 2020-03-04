Road Safety World Series 2020: Complete schedule, where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Some big names of world cricket will be participating in the Road Safety World Series

A series of cricket legends will come together to rewind the clock and play a world series in Maharashtra to create road safety awareness amongst the public.

The Road Safety World Series, which is already a highly-anticipated event because of the stature of the players involved, is going to be organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in partnership with the Professional Management Group (PMG).

Teams from India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka will participate in the event, which will be played in the round-robin format, with the top two teams in the standings at the end of the round set to make it to the final.

While the inaugural game of the tournament will be hosted at the iconic Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai, the final match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium which is also located in the capital city of Maharashtra.

The Road Safety World Series will go on for two weeks with a total of 11 matches scheduled to be held. The event has been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sachin Tendulkar, one of India’s biggest cricketing superstars, will also be playing in the Road Safety World Series. Tendulkar has been named the captain of the India Legends squad which will face the West Indies Legends in the first match of the tournament on March 7.

Here is all that you need to know about the Road Safety World Series 2020:

Squads:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (Captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Abey Kuruvilla, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sameer Dighe.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Hall, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Roger Telemachus, Ryan McLaren.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (Captain), Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Daren Ganga, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Danza Hyatt.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura.

Tournament Schedule (All times in IST):

March 7

India Legends vs West Indies Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm

March 8

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7 pm

March 10

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

March 11

West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

March 13

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

March 14

India Legends vs South Africa Legends at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune – 7 pm

March 16

Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune– 7 pm

March 17

West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm

March 19

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7 pm

March 20

India Legends vs Australia Legends at MCA Stadium, Pune – 7 pm

March 22

Final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai –7 pm

Live streaming and telecast details:

TV: Colors Cineplex

Streaming: Voot app