Road Safety World Series 2020, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch, and live stream details

Sachin Tendulkar will take guard against the Sri Lankan team once again

After defeating West Indies Legends by 7 wickets, India Legends will look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with Sri Lanka Legends in Match 3 of the Road Safety World Series 2020. Both the teams recorded wins in their respective tournament openers and will be looking to maintain their perfect start.

Former rivals Chaminda Vaas and Sachin Tendulkar go head to head once again, while the likes of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Zaheer Khan will also take the field in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Virender Sehwag looked in sublime touch against West Indies Legends last time around, stroking an unbeaten 74 to lead his team to victory. Zaheer, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha also impressed with their bowling displays, taking six wickets among themselves.

Rangana Herath bowled a dream spell of 2/5 against Australia Legends, while captain Dilshan led from the front with 18 runs and three wickets in the match.

However, Sri Lanka Legends' top-order struggled last time around and they will hope for a much-improved show in this game.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match details

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date: 10 March 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Sameer Dighe (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Singh Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Sairaj Bahutule.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedara, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Chaminda Vaas, Rangana Herath, Muttiah Muralitharan

Where to watch the Road Safety World Series matches in India?

India Legends v Sri Lanka Legends will be telecast LIVE on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India Legends v Sri Lanka Legends will be available on Jio TV and Voot.