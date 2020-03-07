Road Safety World Series 2020, India Legends vs West Indies Legends: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch, and live stream details

The iconic duo is set to open together once again

The much-awaited Road Safety World Series 2020 tournament is set to begin tonight with the home team, India Legends, locking horns with West Indies Legends. Local boy Sachin Tendulkar will lead India Legends at the Wankhede Stadium, facing rival Brian Lara's side in the tourney opener.

Big names like Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Bangar, and Zaheer Khan will return to the cricket field once again as they will try to entertain the fans doing what they do the best. Apart from India Legends and West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, and South Africa Legends are also a part of this event.

Talking about the Caribbean stars who will take the field in Mumbai tonight, all eyes will be on Brian Lara, who looked in sublime touch during the Bushfire Cricket Bash match in Australia. It seemed like Lara never left the cricket field as he played some terrific shots through the off-side. T20 specialist Samuel Badree will also be a part of the West Indies Legends team.

The 2011 World Cup hero, Yuvraj Singh, was a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL last year and hence, today's match will be a sort of homecoming for him. Munaf Patel had been a part of Mumbai Indians as well, so the Indian players are bound to get cheered tonight.

Here is all you need to know about this iconic match-up:

India Legends vs West Indies Legends match details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: 7 March 2020

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Sameer Dighe (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Bangar, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Singh Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan

West Indies Legends: Daren Ganga, Danza Hyatt, Brian Lara (c), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Samuel Badree, Pedro Collins

Where to watch the Road Safety World Series matches in India?

India Legends v West Indies Legends will be telecast LIVE on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for India Legends v West Indies Legends will be available on Jio TV and Voot.