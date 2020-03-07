Road Safety World Series 2020: Sachin Tendulkar all set to bat for an important cause

Sachin Tendulkar will lead India Legends in the series

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has picked up the cricket bat yet again, this time for a noble cause. The 46-year-old shared a clip with his followers on social media, spreading awareness on road safety.

In fact, Tendulkar will be seen in action in the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2020. He will be leading India Legends, a side that will feature the likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh to name a few.

The first match will kickstart tonight and it will be played between the India Legends and the West Indies Legends. Expect fireworks as both sides consist of big names.

The Windies side will be led by Brian Lara. The Calypso kings have named Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, and Ricardo Powell among the big names in the batting line-up. whilst fast bowler Tino Best will also be seen in action for them.

Tendulkar has often voiced his concern on road safety. He had earlier urged his followers to wear a helmet while travelling by a two-wheeler. The series promises to be a fun affair and as mentioned above, we might well get to witness some scintillating performances from the veterans involved.