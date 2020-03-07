×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Road Safety World Series 2020: Sachin Tendulkar all set to bat for an important cause

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 07 Mar 2020, 17:36 IST

Sachin Tendulkar will lead India Legends in the series
Sachin Tendulkar will lead India Legends in the series

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has picked up the cricket bat yet again, this time for a noble cause. The 46-year-old shared a clip with his followers on social media, spreading awareness on road safety.

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

Back to the 22 yards for a cause. This time, I'm picking up my bat to spread awareness about the importance of Road Safety🚦& how each one of us has a part to play in it!

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on

In fact, Tendulkar will be seen in action in the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2020. He will be leading India Legends, a side that will feature the likes of Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh to name a few.

The first match will kickstart tonight and it will be played between the India Legends and the West Indies Legends. Expect fireworks as both sides consist of big names.

Bushfire Cricket Bash â Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI
Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

The Windies side will be led by Brian Lara. The Calypso kings have named Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, and Ricardo Powell among the big names in the batting line-up. whilst fast bowler Tino Best will also be seen in action for them.

Tendulkar has often voiced his concern on road safety. He had earlier urged his followers to wear a helmet while travelling by a two-wheeler. The series promises to be a fun affair and as mentioned above, we might well get to witness some scintillating performances from the veterans involved.

Published 07 Mar 2020, 17:36 IST
Road Safety World Series 2020 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us