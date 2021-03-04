Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Raipur pitch report and weather conditions

Cricket action will return for the first time in a while at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium this month. The 2021 Road Safety World Series is set to take place at the world's fourth-largest cricket stadium in Raipur.

India Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, West Indies Legends, Bangladesh Legends, and England Legends will compete for the championship over the next few weeks at the venue.

While Raipur is yet to host a white-ball international fixture, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has played host to the IPL and Champions League T20 matches. It has a seating capacity of 65,000 fans.

The track at this venue plays a little slower. It will also be a challenging task to clear the boundary in Raipur. No team has even managed to score 170 runs in the six T20 games played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

In IPL 2015, the Chennai Super Kings locked horns with the Delhi Capitals on this ground. The MS Dhoni-led outfit could only score 119/6 in their 20 overs. Delhi chased the target comfortably thanks to Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 70*.

The wicket was equally helpful to the pacers and the spin bowlers in that game. As the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be a battle of the legends, the focus will also be on the players' fitness levels.

Anything around 150-160 will be a par score in Raipur.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Raipur weather conditions

Advertisement

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

There are zero predictions for rainfall on all matchdays of the 2021 Road Safety World Series. Cricket fans in Raipur will have the opportunity to witness the game's greatest players back on the field.

The temperature in Raipur will loom around 35 degrees Celsius during the tournament. All games are expected to happen under clear night skies.