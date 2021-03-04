Create
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Raipur T20 records

Sanath Jayasuriya will play for the Sri Lanka Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 60 min ago
Preview
The Road Safety World Series 2021 will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur this month.

Some legendary names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Sanath Jayasuriya, TM Dilshan, Jonty Rhodes, Brian Lara, Khaled Mahmud, Rangana Herath and Kevin Pietersen will participate in the 2021 Road Safety World Series.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has not hosted an ODI or a T20I match yet, but the Delhi Capitals used this venue as their second home ground in the IPL for a few fixtures.

So far, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium has played host to six T20 games. Teams batting second have been more successful than teams batting first in Raipur.

The fans are unlikely to witness high-scoring matches in Raipur during the Road Safety World Series 2021 because the wicket at this stadium is on the slower side. The average first-innings score in the previous six T20s on this ground is less than 150, highlighting that the batsmen will find it challenging to score big here.

The legends have been away from the game for quite some time now. So it will be interesting to see how they perform at the 65,000-capacity stadium.

T20 records at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur

With Raipur set to host the Road Safety World Series 2021, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous T20 games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Stadium name: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

City: Raipur

T20 matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 164/5 - Delhi Capitals vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 119/6 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, 2015

Average 1st innings score: 146

Published 04 Mar 2021, 14:51 IST
Road Safety World Series 2021 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sanath Jayasuriya
