Robin Uthappa to replace Karun Nair in KPL 2018 auction

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
858   //    19 Jul 2018, 20:23 IST

Uht
Uthappa will be part of the auction pool

World T20 winner Robin Uthappa will replace Karun Nair in the player auction for the Karnataka Premier League 2018.

Nair has been selected in the Indian squad for the first three Tests of the series against England, set to begin on August 1.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the spokesperson for the KSCA, told Sportskeeda during the launch of the KPL's seventh edition in Bengaluru:

"Robin has confirmed his participation in the player auctions. It is good for Karun Nair that he has been selected for Team India. It is fortunate for him and unfortunate for the KPL that he missed out".

The 32-year-old had missed last year's edition owing to personal reasons. He shared a video on his social media profile last year, explaining his absence from the league.

"A lot of people are asking me why I am not playing in KPL. Sheetal and I are expecting the first one. And we are really excited about it. And season begins next month," the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman had said in the video.

Nair returned to the Test squad after a period of one and a half years, against Afghanistan for the one-off Test in June. He was not part of the playing XI, but was included in the squad for the first three Tests of India's ongoing tour of England.

Uthappa, part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, last played for the Indian team in 2015. He has earlier played for the Bijapur Bulls in the KPL, and them to the title, contributing with crucial knocks in the semi-finals and finals. He was retained by them ahead of the 2016 season.

The seventh edition of the Karnataka Premier League will begin on August 15 in Bengaluru, and will move to Hubli and finally Mysuru over the course of one month.

