Rohit Sharma backs Shreyas Iyer to 'nail the number 4 spot' for years to come

Anuj Nitin Prabhu Published Jan 07, 2020

Rohit Sharma backs Shreyas Iyer to remain India's number 4 in ODIs for years to come.

Barring the half-hour of poor batting in the semifinal which cost India the World Cup, the year 2019 has been a fantastic year across all three formats. One of the main reasons why India got knocked out in the semifinal was due to the inexperience in the middle order. That problem now seems to have been solved with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer been given consistent chances.

Rohit with full confidence said that Shreyas Iyer was the right man going forward at number four as he showed the temperament required and also the ability to play the big shots when India travelled away to the West Indies for a three-match ODI series after the World Cup.

“Shreyas knows that he will now bat at No.4 for years to come. He feels secure and can now execute his plans freely. The other guys will first need to make the respective spots their own," Rohit was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“The problem is that between KL (Rahul), Rishabh, Shreyas and Shivam, they haven’t played many matches together as a team. But that will happen now and once that happens, they will get some confidence,” he further added.

KL Rahul also performed well against the West Indies and looked at his free-flowing best alongside Rohit. He felt that it was very wrong to judge the players who were relatively new to the team and believed that they showed signs of promise and will come good eventually.

“KL has had a good time and will go in with a good mindset moving forward. We can’t really judge them as a group after two or three matches. We need to wait till they have played sufficient matches together,” he concluded.