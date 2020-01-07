Rohit Sharma claims he is up for challenge New Zealand tour is going to present

Rohit Sharma is looking forward to the challenge as India play two Tests in New Zealand in February

After having a fantastic 2019 World Cup scoring five centuries, Rohit Sharma was able to replicate his form in Test cricket, scoring 176 in his first Test innings as an opener against South Africa, He went on to score three hundred's against the Proteas which included a double hundred, and in the process has sealed his place at the top of the order in India's Test side.

However, playing overseas is a different proposition altogether and Rohit Sharma was well aware of it. Having one of the most threatening bowling attacks in the world and conditions that favour swing bowling, Rohit knows that his technique will be tested in New Zealand but also believes that he was up and ready for the challenge.

"For me personally, it's going to be a challenge, without a doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs," Rohit was quoted as saying by TOI.

"But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge," he added.

Rohit believes that he got a good idea of opening in Tests against swing bowling when South Africa played India at Pune where there was assistance for the pacers.

"Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it's a lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test)," he recalled.

The opportunity to play Test cricket consistently for India might have come late for Rohit, but he revealed that he was focusing on the positives and now will be looking forward to succeeding in New Zealand conditions.

"I know I could think that way...I know it happened late but must have happened for good. That's what I am thinking now honestly. In fact, I am happy that whatever is going on in my career right now is in my favour," Rohit revealed.