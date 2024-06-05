Rohit Sharma forgets fourth man missing from playing XI at toss ahead of IND vs IRE match of T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma is known for forgetting things, on and off the field, be it his passport or the team’s decision upon winning the toss. Something similar happened at the toss during India’s campaign opener against Ireland as the Indian skipper forgot the last man missing from the team’s XI.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first. The Men in Blue, who made it to the semi-final of the marquee event’s previous edition in 2022, will want to open their account on a winning note as they look to chase the total posted by Ireland.

When asked about the team’s combination, and which four players missed out of the team’s combination for the game, Rohit named three players and forgot the fourth name. Replying to Ravi Shastri, he said:

“Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more.”

Notably, the fourth player missing from India’s playing XI is Yuzvendra Chahal, as India opted to go ahead with two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

“Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions” – Rohit Sharma on adapting to the surface at New York’s new stadium

India and Ireland will lock horns at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the newly built stadium in New York. The pitch has proved to be tricky thus far, with teams struggling across both departments.

India played their warm-up match against Bangladesh at the same venue and Rohit Sharma believes that his teammates have managed to read the conditions well. Having played the practice match on a similar pitch, Rohit stated that the players know a bit what they can expect.

“Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

India will face Pakistan in their next clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the same venue on Sunday, June 9.

