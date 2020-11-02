Rohit Sharma should not risk injury by rushing his comeback: Ravi Shastri

India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that the BCCI's medical team had submitted a report on Rohit Sharma’s fitness to the selectors, citing that the player “could be in danger of injuring himself again”.

Rohit Sharma was omitted from the Indian squads announced for the tour of Australia based on the aforementioned medical report. He had picked up a hamstring injury during the ongoing IPL and has missed the Mumbai Indians' last four games.

However, the Mumbai Indians posted a video on their Twitter handle last week, showing Rohit Sharma batting in the nets. This triggered controversy from different corners, and people have now demanded clarity on the injury.

Ravi Shastri told Times Now:

“It's being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again if he is not careful.”

Ravi Shastri, who has represented India in 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs, said that such a situation can be difficult phase for a player mentally. There will be an urge to go back into the field but only the player himself will know if he is entirely fit.

Shastri added:

“There is nothing more frustrating for a player than getting injured. Therein lies the problem where you want to go and play, you want to test yourself. But only you will know at the back of your mind whether you are 100%, whether there is a chance going at it again.”

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma will be missed in Australia: Ravi Shastri

Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma, who had picked up an injury midway through the IPL, also did not make the cut in the Indian squad for Australia. The head coach opened up about the situation, stating that both Ishant and Rohit Sharma will be missed during the series.

“Both Ishant and Rohit will be missed in Australia. Both were missed in New Zealand too. Ishant played a huge role in our win last time (in Australia) and Rohit played a huge role in the home series against South Africa (last year). Both these players have had a huge role to play for us to be at the top of the WTC standings.”

The BCCI medical team is continuously monitoring the progress of Rohit Sharma. Sources have stated that in case of a full recovery, he could play at the back-end of the IPL and even make it to Australia.

The tour of Australia, which commences on November 27, will have three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches.

