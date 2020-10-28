Confusion regarding Rohit Sharma's injury as Indian team physio suggests rest for 2-3 weeks

The physiotherapist of the Indian team, Nitin Patel, has been reported to have had submitted a report on the injury of Rohit Sharma citing that he is currently injured and will require rest for two to three weeks to recover fitness.

The report was submitted along with similar recommendations from two other specialist doctors.

The selection panel headed by Sunil Joshi, which chose the Indian squad to Australia, considered this report and omitted Rohit Sharma from the squad. The committee had also stated that the medical team will continue to monitor his progress.

“Patel had submitted a detailed fitness report of every player. It’s a normal procedure where the Indian team physio informs the board and selection committee about which player is fit and which player is not.

"The selectors were informed that Rohit will not be available for selection due to injury. He even submitted two expert doctors’ advice who both said Rohit needs rest for two to three weeks,” a BCCI official told Times of India.

Also Read: Indian and Australian squads for the series

The Mumbai Indians skipper had suffered the injury while playing against Kings XI Punjab on October 18th and hasn't played in the IPL since.

However, the selection committee is hopeful about a timely recovery. The source hinted that the 33-year-old may still travel with the team to Australia and be part of the bio-bubble.

“The injury as of now is manageable. We are hopeful that he can travel with the team. He can continue to be in the bio- bubble with the team, in air-travel and the Australian hotel. That’s the plan, still,” the source said.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has replaced Rohit Sharma as the vice-captain of the white-ball squad named for Australia.

Advertisement

A video posted by Mumbai Indians showing Rohit Sharma’s net session has triggered controversy

Meanwhile Mumbai Indians posted a video of Rohit Sharma batting in the nets on their Twitter handle on Monday. This happened on the same day when he was omitted from the Indian squad due to injury concerns.

While the selection committee stated that they had no clue about Rohit Sharma resuming practice, this incident has stirred up controversy in cricketing circles, with fans asking for transparency regarding the injury of the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Advertisement

Even former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar came out and said that fans deserve to know about the situation.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half away. And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is.

"I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

It needs to be seen if Rohit Sharma manages to play the rest of the matches for Mumbai Indians. They take on Royal Challengers in their next encounter on Wednesday.

Read Also: Full IPL 2020-21 schedule