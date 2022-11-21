Rohit Sharma's 11-year-old tweet resurfaces after Suryakumar Yadav's stupendous performances in T20I cricket

Suryakumar Yadav is the world number one T20I batter at the moment. The right-handed batter has demolished almost every bowling attack in the world with his incredible shots. He recently smashed a century in the Bay Oval T20I against New Zealand.

Soon after Suryakumar Yadav registered his second T20I ton, fans dug up an old tweet from current Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Back in December 2011, Sharma tweeted that there were some exciting young talents in Indian cricket. Naming Suryakumar as one of them, he had written:

"Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"

It is pertinent to note that Yadav had to work hard for a decade to make his international debut. He finally made his debut in a match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021. Since then, he has been an integral member of India's T20I squad.

The Indian selectors wasted Suryakumar Yadav's five years: Danish Kaneria

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Meanwhile, former Pakistan spin bowler Danish Kaneria recently gave his opinion on how the Indian selectors ignored Yadav for such a long time. The right-handed batter had been performing well in different roles for IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. He was also among the top performers in domestic cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier today, Kaneria said:

"The Indian selectors wasted Yadav's five years. However, he has made up for the lost time, proving his mettle at the highest level with consistent performances. Everywhere we look, each and every expert is talking about Suryakumar today."

Yadav is likely to play international cricket for the next six to seven years. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his consistency in upcoming matches.

