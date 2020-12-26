Rohit Sharma's overseas Test record

The Indian cricket team will receive a significant boost ahead of the third Test as Rohit Sharma will be available for selection in the playing XI. The opening batsman has recovered from his injury and will also complete his quarantine period by the start of the third Test.

Rohit Sharma had a memorable home season in 2019. He established himself as an all-format opener with some terrific performances versus South Africa. Post the 2019/20 home season, Sharma has a batting average of 88.33 in Test matches at home.

However, his record in overseas Tests is not much to speak of. Rohit Sharma has played 33 Test innings in foreign conditions, aggregating 816 runs at an average of 26.32. His career strike rate in Tests is 59.26, but on overseas pitches, the same dips to 47.97.

Rohit Sharma has five half-centuries in 33 innings outside India. Notably, he is yet to record his first century in an overseas Test. His highest score is 79, while Rohit has also fallen for a duck thrice.

How many runs has Rohit Sharma scored in Test matches on Australian pitches?

Rohit Sharma has featured in five Test matches Down Under. He has scored 279 runs at a decent average of 31 in those five games.

The Indian cricket team will likely play the third Test in Sydney. Rohit Sharma has played one Test match at the SCG before, in a match that saw him score 92 runs in two innings.

Brisbane will host the final Test between India and Australia. Sharma has 32 runs to his name in two innings at the Gabba. Mitchell Johnson had dismissed him for a duck in the 2014/15 IND v AUS Brisbane Test.

Rohit Sharma will look forward to ending his Test century drought outside India with a top-quality performance in the final two games of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.