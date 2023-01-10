Rohit Sharma's top 5 knocks against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Rohit Sharma will return to the field today (Tuesday, January 10) in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain played his last international match against Bangladesh last month, where he scored a half-century despite getting injured while fielding in the first innings.

Sharma has recovered from his injury and is ready to lead the Indian team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. This series officially kicks off India's road to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The Indian skipper has struggled for form of late, but he will be quite confident heading into the series against Sri Lanka as he has a great record against the island nation. Before the series begins, in this listicle now, we will look at Rohit Sharma's five best ODI knocks versus Sri Lanka.

#1 Rohit Sharma's best ODI knock - 264 (173), 2014

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma smashed the highest score ever in the ODI history.



264 runs from 173 balls against Sri Lanka.

On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma smashed the highest score ever in the ODI history. 264 runs from 173 balls against Sri Lanka.https://t.co/hgmuriDGK6

Rohit Sharma registered the highest individual score by a player in ODI cricket history while playing in a match against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014. Opening the innings for India at Eden Gardens, Sharma accelerated to perfection and smashed a match-winning 173-ball 264*.

Sharma's innings consisted of 33 fours and nine sixes. He batted at a strike rate of 152.60 and guided the Men in Blue to a gigantic score of 404/5.

#2 Rohit Sharma's other double hundred vs. Sri Lanka - 208* (153), 2017

ICC @ICC



in 2017, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 208 with 13 fours and 12 sixes against Sri Lanka in Mohali A THIRD DOUBLE CENTURY IN ODIs #OnThisDay in 2017, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 208 with 13 fours and 12 sixes against Sri Lanka in Mohali A THIRD DOUBLE CENTURY IN ODIs 🔥🔥🔥#OnThisDay in 2017, Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 208 with 13 fours and 12 sixes against Sri Lanka in Mohali 😮 https://t.co/x8GQdwHyiS

As mentioned ahead, Rohit has enjoyed playing in ODIs against Sri Lanka. The Indian captain brought his 'A' game to the table in an ODI at Mohali back in 2017.

Opening the innings for the home side, Sharma scored 208 runs off just 153 balls, whacking 13 fours and 12 sixes. His double century inspired India to a 392-run total in the first innings. India won the game by 141 runs.

#3 Rohit's 1st ODI century vs. Sri Lanka - 101*(100), 2010

Sri Lanka v India - Commonwealth Bank Series (Image: Getty)

In 2010, a second-string Indian team visited Zimbabwe for a triangular series featuring hosts Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. While India failed to make it to the final, Rohit stole the show in the series with two centuries. He first smashed his maiden ODI hundred against Zimbabwe, followed by a ton against Sri Lanka.

The island nation set a 243-run target for India in that game. Sharma batted at number four and scored an unbeaten 100-ball 101, smashing six fours and two sixes to help India win by seven wickets.

#4 Rohit's last ODI hundred vs. Sri Lanka - 103 (94), 2019

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (Image: Getty)

Rohit played his last ODI match against Sri Lanka during the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. He was in the form of his life during the mega event, and Sri Lanka were on the receiving end of his fine batting performance in Leeds.

The Lions batted first and scored 264/7 in 50 overs. Chasing 265 for a win, India won the match comfortably, thanks to centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Rohit top-scored with a 118-ball 111, comprising 11 fours and a six.

#5 Rohit's highest ODI score vs. Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka - 124* (145), 2017

Rohit Sharma played one of the best knocks of his ODI career against Sri Lanka on August 27, 2017 in Kandy. Sri Lanka set a 218-run target for the visitors and reduced them to 61/4. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav were all back in the hut.

Another wicket would have pushed India into an uncomfortable position, but Sharma joined hands with MS Dhoni to guide the Men in Blue to a win. The two Indian batters added 157 runs for the fifth wicket, helping India win by six wickets. Sharma remained not out on 124 runs off 147 balls and won the Man of the Match award.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes