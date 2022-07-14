Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are among all-time great opening pairs in ODI cricket

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan completed 5,000 runs as an opening pair in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. They are now perched at No. 4 in the all-time list of opening pairs with most runs.

The Indian duo have amassed 5,108 runs at an average of 46.43 with 18 century stands in 112 innings, dating back to 2013. Their best partnership of 210 came against Pakistan, in Dubai in 2018.

Leading this exclusive table are Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly with 6,609 runs together, followed by Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden (5,372 runs).

Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (5,150 runs) are at the third spot. The great West Indian pair enthralled in another era, being the only ones to average above 50 (52.55) among these twosomes. Interestingly, Greenidge and Haynes are also the only all-right combination among the top four pairs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are a duo in contrast. Obviously, one is a right-hander and the other a leftie. Rohit, seemingly laidback, is an elegant timer with a penchant for the lofted pull shot.

Dhawan is belligerent, ever ready for the quick single, as he is to break into a smile. Together they make a captivating combination that promises to serve India for some time to come.

The record for most century partnerships in ODIs also stands in the name of Tendulkar and Ganguly, at 26. Rohit and Dhawan again occupy the fourth spot with 18 century stands.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan key to India's success in 2023 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has the 10,000 runs aggregate mark in sight, having already amassed 9,359 runs in 231 matches at an average of 49.00 and a strike-rate of 89.25. His 29 hundreds comprise an amazing three double centuries, including the record 264.

He hit up an unprecedented five centuries in the 2019 World Cup, and is now level with Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six in all World Cup tournaments.

Shikhar Dhawan has 6,315 runs to his name in 150 One-day Internationals, with an average of 45.76, 17 hundreds, and a strike-rate of 93.08. After a fine World Cup in 2015, Dhawan was in fine form in 2019 with a brilliant century against Australia, before injury forced him to return home.

With the World Cup 2023 coming up in 15 months, Indian fans would be hoping that the seasoned pair would lead India’s charge. Rohit Sharma has totalled 978 runs from 17 matches of the premier tournament, heading India’s averages at 65.20, with a strike-rate of 95.97 and six hundreds.

Shikhar Dhawan has accumulated 537 runs in 10 World Cup matches, averaging 53.70, and striking at a rate of 94.21, with three centuries to his name.

While Dhawan currently plays only the ODI format for India, Rohit has a huge work load in all three forms, in addition to captaincy. With so much experience behind them, Indian fans would be dearly wishing that they help India to another World Cup triumph at home.

