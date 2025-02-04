Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - comparing their stats after 181 ODI

Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the Indian team when the Men in Blue take on England in the three-match ODI series, which begins at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The Indian captain had a disastrous Test tour of Australia during which he managed only 31 runs in five innings. With the Champions Trophy coming up, he needs to get back in form.

For England, their captain Jos Buttler will be a key figure in the batting line-up. The aggressive right-handed batter was the team's leading run-getter in the recently concluded five-match T20I series. He scored 146 runs in five innings at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 137.74. Buttler did play a couple of good knocks, but was not consistent enough as England went down 4-1 to Team India.

The England white-ball skipper has so far featured in 181 one-day matches. On that note, we compare his batting stats with that of Rohit at the same stage.

Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - Who has more runs and a better average after 181 ODIs?

After 181 ODIs, Buttler has 5,022 runs to his name at an average of 39.54. He has been dismissed for a duck on 14 occasions. Of his 5,022 runs, 969 runs have come in 35 matches against Ashes rivals Australia at an average of 37.26. He has also scored 781 runs in 25 ODIs against New Zealand, averaging 41.10.

Buttler has also scored 582 runs in 26 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 38.80, 555 runs in 17 ODIs against South Africa at an average of 46.25 and 549 runs in 15 matches against Pakistan at an average of 61. Further, the 34-year-old has 449 runs in 20 games against the West Indies at an average of 37.41 and 435 runs in 23 ODI against India at a poor average of 21.75.

Overall, Rohit has played 265 ODIs in which he has scored 10,866 runs at an average of 49.16. After 181 matches, he had 6,731 runs to his name at an average of 45.47. He had been dismissed without scoring on 12 occasions. Of his 6,731 runs, 1,593 runs came in in 28 matches against Australia at an average of 66.37 and 1562 runs in 45 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an average of 44.62.

The right-handed batter had scored 830 runs in 21 matches against the West Indies at an average of 51.87 and 533 runs in 18 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 35.53. Rohit had also scored 644 runs in 24 matches against South Africa at an average of 28 and 417 runs in 13 matches against India's arch rivals Pakistan at an average of 34.75.

Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - Who has more hundreds after 181 ODIs?

After having played 181 one-dayers, Buttler has 11 hundreds to his name apart from 26 half-centuries. His best of 162* came off 70 balls against Netherlands in Amstelveen in June 2022. Of his 11 one-day hundreds, three have come against Pakistan, two each against Australia and South Africa and one each against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and the Netherlands.

Rohit had 18 one-day tons to his name after 181 matches. His best of 264 came against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2014. Of the Hitman's 18 one-day hundreds from his first 181 ODIs, six came against Australia, five against Sri Lanka, two each against Bangladesh and South Africa and one each against England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - Who has a better record in matches won after 181 ODIs?

Of his 181 one-dayers, Buttler has featured in 97 matches that England have won. In these games, he has scored 3,154 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 133.87, with nine hundreds and 16 half-centuries. The England white-ball captain has been dismissed without scoring on five occasions.

Of his first 181 games, Rohit featured in 107 matches that India had won. In these matches, he scored 4,458 runs at an average of 55.03 and a strike rate of 89.82, with the aid of 13 hundreds and 21 half-centuries. Rohit was dismissed without scoring on six occasions.

