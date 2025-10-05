Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - comparing their captaincy stats in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's stint as Team India's ODI skipper came on an end on Saturday, October 4 after he was replaced by Test captain Shubman Gill. The major decision has been taken with an aim to give Gill enough time to build a team for the 2027 World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Rohit is 38 and there are question marks over his availability for the 2027 World Cup.

The Hitman's sacking as one-day skipper marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. Following India's shocking exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the opening batter literally led from the front to bring about a change in India's mindset. Looking beyond numbers, his contribution in making the Men in Blue an aggressive and world-beating white-ball side stands out.

Rohit and Dhoni are often referred to as Team India's best white-ball leaders. Following the former's removal as one-day captain, we compare the ODI stats of the two legends while leading the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better win percentage as captain in ODIs?

Rohit led India in 56 one-day matches between 2017 and 2025, winning 42 and losing only 14. One ODI he led in finished in a tie, while one match ended in no result. The Hitman finished his one-day stint as leader with a sensational win percentage of 75.

Of Rohit's 42 wins as ODI captain, 24 came at home and 12 at neutral venues, while six wins were registered in away conditions. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won 10 one-dayers in the UAE, four in Sri Lanka, two in England and one each in New Zealand and West Indies.

Dhoni captained India in exactly 200 ODI matches, winning 110 and losing 74. Five matches he led the team in ended in a tie, while 11 produced no result. Dhoni finished his captaincy stint with a win percentage of 55.

Of Dhoni's 110 ODI wins, 43 came at home, 39 in away conditions and 28 at neutral venues. The 'Captain Cool' led Team India to victory in 14 matches in Australia, 18 in Sri Lanka, eight in England and five in New Zealand.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win % Rohit Sharma 56 42 12 1 1 75 MS Dhoni 200 110 74 5 11 55

(Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - overall captaincy stats in ODIs)

If we look at Dhoni's record as ODI captain after 56 matches, he had won 34 games and lost 17, while five games ended in no result. The keeper-batter thus had a win percentage of 60.71 after 56 ODI games. Of his one-day wins as captain after 56 matches, 10 came at home, five in Australia, eight in Sri Lanka, four in Pakistan and three in New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better strike rate as batter while captaining in ODIs?

In 56 ODI matches that Rohit led India in, he scored 2,506 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 111.97. He struck five hundreds and 17 half-centuries as one-day leader, with a best of 208*. When not leading the team, Rohit had a strike rate of 88.42 from 217 matches.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 55 2,506 52.20 111.97 208* 5 17 MS Dhoni 172 6,641 53.55 86.21 139* 6 47

(Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - batting stats as captain in ODIs)

In 200 ODIs as captain, Dhoni amassed 6,641 runs at an average of 53.55 and a strike rate of 86.21. The legendary stumper hit six hundreds and 47 fifties while captaining the team. When not leading India, he had a strike rate of 89.92 from 150 matches. After 56 ODIs as captain, Dhoni had scored 2,125 runs at an average of 60.71 and a strike rate of 84.42, with one ton and 17 fifties.

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record as captain in ICC ODI events?

Rohit led India in 16 matches in ICC ODI events - 11 in the World Cup and five in the Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won 10 matches in a row in the 2023 ODI World Cup before going down to Australia in the final. India then won all their five matches in Champions Trophy 2025 to win the tournament.

Looking at his performance as batter while leading the team in ICC events, he scored 597 runs in World Cup matches, averaging 54.27 at a strike rate of 125.94, with one hundred and three half-centuries. In five matches in the Champions Trophy, he scored 180 runs, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 100.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Rohit Sharma 16 15 1 0 0 MS Dhoni 25 20 3 1 1

(Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - captaincy stats in ICC ODI events)

Dhoni led India in 25 matches in ICC ODI events - 17 in the World Cup and eight in the Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won 14 matches in the World Cup and six in the Champions Trophy. Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup at home and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

WC stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 11 597 54.27 125.94 131 1 3 MS Dhoni 14 478 53.11 90.70 91* 0 3

(Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - batting stats as captain in World Cup)

CT stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 5 180 36 100 76 0 1 MS Dhoni 3 30 10 76.92 27 0 0

(Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - batting stats as captain in Champions Trophy)

Taking a look at his performance as batter while leading the side in ICC events, Dhoni scored 478 runs in 17 matches in the World Cup, averaging 53.11 at a strike rate of 90.70, with three half-centuries. In eight matches (three innings) in the Champions Trophy, he scored 30 runs, averaging 10 at a strike rate of 76.92.

Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - Who has a better record in wins while captaining in ODIs?

In 42 ODI matches that India have won under Rohit's captaincy, he has scored 2,080 runs at an average of 59.42 and a strike rate of 110.75. The Hitman has five tons and 13 fifties in ODI wins. In 12 games that India have lost, he has scored 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 122.68.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 42 2,080 59.42 110.75 208* 5 13 MS Dhoni 110 3,754 70.83 93.19 124 3 28

(Rohit Sharma vs MS Dhoni - batting stats as captain in ODI wins)

In 110 ODI matches that India won with Dhoni as captain, he scored 3,754 runs at an average of 70.83 and a strike rate of 93.19. The keeper-batter hit three hundreds and 28 half-centuries in wins. In 74 matches that the Men in Blue lost, Dhoni scored 2,481 runs, averaging 37.59 at a strike rate of 77.

