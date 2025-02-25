Rohit Sharma vs Rachin Ravindra - comparing their stats after 30 ODIs 

Two of the most exciting top-order batters to watch, Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra are at opposite stages of their careers. The pair have made their mark in recent times with their exciting and aggressive approach, which has helped their teams on numerous occasions.

Rachin Ravindra recently marked his 30th ODI appearance with a brilliant ton in a nervy Champions Trophy 2025 run chase against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. The left-handed batter was sidelined for a while after being struck in the face while attempting to take a catch. The ton cements him as an all-format star for New Zealand, if not already.

Rohit Sharma, with his recent outings, has also shown that ODI is the format that he is most compatible with. His brisk starts set the platform for India in both their successful run chase attempts against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ongoing group stage.

On that note, let us compare Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra's numbers after 30 appearances in ODI cricket

#1 Overall numbers

The first 30 matches could not have been more different for Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra. The Indian skipper began his white-ball career as a middle-order batter and operated across a wide array of positions without much continuity. With a stacked Indian batting unit comprising legendary names, Rohit Sharma had to wait for his chance, but until then, it was not a pretty sight.

Rachin Ravindra also started as a lower middle-order batter but earned a promotion within half a year. He has not turned back since then, proving one and all that he is a certified top-order batter, capable of dishing out runs consistently. His numbers prove the same too, making him a perfect modern white-ball batter.

Ravindra has been able to amass almost twice the number of runs that Rohit Sharma had after his first 30 matches in the format. However, this is purely down to opportunity

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 30 557 24.22 73.68 Rachin Ravindra 30 1082 43.28 109.63

#2 Statistics away from home

A common theme when the early phase of Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra are compared is the fact that they have played most of their matches away from home.

Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut in Ireland in 2007. Apart from brief outings in the home series against Australia and Pakistan, he primarily played away from to begin his career. Though he showed a glimpse of promise, Rohit largely struggled and boasted mediocre numbers.

On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra has thrived in conditions away from home, recording an average far better than his numbers at home despite the small sample size for the latter. He has already emerged as one of the better players of spin in the Black Caps setup, leading to his outstanding numbers in the subcontinent.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Rohit Sharma 25 490 24.50 73.13 Rachin Ravindra 22 855 47.50 109.06

#3 Numbers in multi-national tournaments

Another common theme in Rohit Sharma and Rachin Ravindra's first 30 ODI appearances is the fact that the majority of their matches have come in tournaments, rather than bilateral series.

Though the nature of the competitions that the pair have competed in cannot be directly compared, for the sake of this article, any affair involving three or more teams is considered a 'tournament'.

For instance, Rohit Sharma played in the 2008 Asia Cup and the Commonwealth Bank tri-series while Rachin Ravindra participated in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan tri-series and the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Highest Score Rohit Sharma 18 410 29.20 70* Rachin Ravindra 12 715 65 123*

Although Rohit Sharma emerged to be one of the greatest match-winners India had in tournaments, this came after his promotion to the top of the order. In the beginning, he struggled to make an impact in the middle, dishing out inconsistent displays.

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra's rise to fame came through a splendid ICC event in the form of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has also marked his 2025 Champions Trophy debut with a match-winning hundred and is already earning a reputation as a big-match player.

