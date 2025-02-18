Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan formed a terrific opening combination for the Men in Blue in ODIs for nearly a decade. They joined forces during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, and over the next few years, they featured in a number of defining opening stands in the one-day format.

Ad

As a batting pair, Rohit and Dhawan opened the batting together for India in ODIs in 115 innings. They combined to score 5,148 runs at an average of 45.55, with 18 century stands and 15 half-century partnerships, which included a best of 210. The Rohit-Dhawan duo is among only four opening pairs to have notched up 5,000-plus partnership runs. The list is led by Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (6,609).

While Dhawan has retired from all forms of cricket, Rohit will be leading the Men in Blue in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on Wednesday, February 19. On that note, we compare the numbers of the two batting stars in the ICC event.

Ad

Trending

Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has more runs and a better average in the Champions Trophy?

Both Rohit and Dhawan have played 10 matches for India in the Champions Trophy. In 10 innings, the former has scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. As for Dhawan, in 10 innings, he notched up 701 runs at an average of 77.88 and a strike rate of 101.59.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit played five innings in the 2013 edition, scoring 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, he contributed 304 runs in five innings at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 86.85.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 10 481 53.44 82.50 123* 1 4 Shikhar Dhawan 10 701 77.88 101.59 125 3 3

Ad

Looking at Dhawan's numbers, in five innings in 2013, he scored 363 runs, averaging 90.75 at a strike rate of 101.39. The southpaw also batted on five occasions during the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, notching up 338 runs at an average of 67.60 and a strike rate of 101.80.

Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy?

Rohit has registered five 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy, which includes one century and four half-centuries. His best of 123* came off 129 balls against Bangladesh in Birmingham in the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal. The Hitman also scored 91 off 119 against Pakistan in Birmingham (2017), 78 off 79 against Sri Lanka at The Oval (2017) and 65 off 81 against South Africa in Cardiff (2013).

Ad

2013 Champions Trophy stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 5 177 35.40 75.96 65 0 2 Shikhar Dhawan 5 363 90.75 101.39 114 2 1

Ad

2017 Champions Trophy stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 5 304 76 86.85 123* 1 2 Shikhar Dhawan 5 338 67.60 101.80 125 1 2

Ad

Dhawan registered six 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy. His stats include three centuries and three fifties. The left-hander's best of 125 came off 128 balls against Sri Lanka at The Oval in 2017. He also hit 114 off 94 against South Africa in Cardiff (2013) and 102* off 107 against the West Indies at The Oval (2013). Of his three fifties, one each came against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan - Who has a better record in Champions Trophy finals?

India reached the finals of both the 2013 and the 2017 Champions Trophy. They beat England by five runs in a contest reduced to 20-overs per side in 2013 in Birmingham. The Men in Blue were thumped by arch-rivals Pakistan by 180 runs in the 2017 summit clash at The Oval.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In two innings in Champions Trophy finals, Rohit managed nine runs, averaging 4.50 at a poor strike rate of 52.94. The Hitman was dismissed for nine off 14 balls in the 2013 summit clash against England, bowled through the gate by Stuart Broad. In the 2017 final, he was trapped lbw for a three-ball duck by Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir.

Champions Trophy finals Innings Runs Average SR 100s 50s HS Rohit Sharma 2 9 4.50 52.94 0 0 9 Shikhar Dhawan 2 52 26 113.04 0 0 31

Dhawan has a better record than Rohit in Champions Trophy finals, but not an impressive one by any stretch of the imagination. He totaled 52 runs, averaging 26 at a strike rate of 113.04. In the 2013 final against England, he was dismissed for 31 off 24 balls, caught at extra cover off Ravi Bopara's bowling. In the 2017 final, he was out for 21 off 22, caught behind off Amir's bowling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback