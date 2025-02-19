Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their stats in the Champions Trophy

Team India captain Rohit Sharma will be among the key batters for the side during their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. While the 37-year-old had a miserable Test tour of Australia, he proved in the ODI series against England at home that he is still a force to reckon with in the 50-over format.

In the second one-dayer of the three-match series, the right-handed batter smashed 119 off 90 balls in Cuttack, a brilliant knock that featured 12 fours and seven sixes. The Hitman will look to continue the form in the 2025 Champions Trophy as well, which, in all probability, will be his last appearance in an ICC event.

If we talk about Indian captains, former skipper Sourav Ganguly is right up there among the best the country has produced. In this feature, we compare the batting stats of Rohit and Ganguly in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has more runs and a better average in the Champions Trophy?

Rohit has played 10 matches for India in the Champions Trophy. In 10 innings, he has scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 82.50. Looking at Ganguly's numbers, he played 13 matches in the Champions Trophy. In 11 innings, he scored 665 runs at an average of 73.88 and a strike rate of 83.12.

Rohit batted in five innings in the 2013 edition and scored 177 runs at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96. In the 2017 Champions Trophy, he scored 304 runs in five innings, averaging 76 at a strike rate of 86.85.

Player Innings Runs Not outs Average SR Rohit Sharma 10 481 1 53.44 82.50 Sourav Ganguly 11 665 2 73.88 83.12

Ganguly represented India in four Champions Trophy editions. In two innings in 1998, he scored 84 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 68.85. In four innings in 2000, he smashed 348 runs, averaging 116 at a strike rate of 83.85.

Ganguly played three innings in 2002 and scored 143 runs at an average of 71.50 and a strike rate of 106.71. His last Champions Trophy appearance was in 2004. In two innings, he scored 90 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 69.76.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has more 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy?

Rohit has five 50-plus scores to his name in the Champions Trophy, which includes one hundred and four fifties. His best of 123* was registered against Bangladesh in Birmingham in the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal. The Hitman's 129-ball knock featured 15 fours and one six.

The opener also scored 91 off 119 against Pakistan in Birmingham (2017), 78 off 79 against Sri Lanka at The Oval (2017), 65 off 81 against South Africa in Cardiff (2013), and 52 off 56 balls against the West Indies at The Oval (2013).

Player HS 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s Rohit Sharma 123* 1 4 1 51 8 Sourav Ganguly 141* 3 3 1 66 17

Looking at Ganguly's numbers, he registered six 50-plus scores in the Champions Trophy, which included three centuries and as many half-centuries. The left-handed batter's best of 141* came off 142 balls against South Africa in Nairobi in the second semifinal of the 2000 edition.

Ganguly also scored 117* off 109 balls against England in Colombo in the 2002 Champions Trophy. He slammed 12 fours and three sixes and featured in a memorable opening stand of 192 with Virender Sehwag (126 off 104). Ganguly also compiled 117 off 130 against New Zealand in Nairobi in the 2000 final.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in Champions Trophy finals?

Rohit has featured in the last two Champions Trophy finals, but has failed to make an impact. In two innings, he has only scored nine runs at an average of 4.50 and a strike rate of 52.94.

The opening batter was out for nine in the 2013 final against England, bowled by Stuart Broad. In the 2017 final, he was out lbw to Pakistan pacer left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for a three-ball duck.

Player Innings Runs Average HS SR Rohit Sharma 2 9 4.50 9 52.94 Sourav Ganguly 1 117 117 117 90

(Champions Trophy stats in finals)

Ganguly was part of the 2000 and 2002 Champions Trophy finals. In the 2000 summit clash, he scored a composed 117 off 130 balls against New Zealand in Nairobi. The knock featured nine fours and four sixes, but came in a losing cause as Chris Cairns' 102* lifted the Kiwis to a four-wicket triumph.

Ganguly did not get to bat in the 2002 Champions Trophy final against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Two matches were played, but both games were heavily affected by rain and did not produce a result. Both India and Sri Lanka were declared joint-winners.

