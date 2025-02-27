Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - comparing their stats in ICC ODI tournaments

Rohit Sharma and Travis Head are key players for India and Australia respectively in the one-day format. Both batters open the innings for their respective sides and have got the responsibility off getting their team off to flying starts. If they get going, Rohit and Head more often than not put their side in a great position to win a one-day match. The same was evident in the World Cup in India in 2023.

Having made his international debut back in 2007, Rohit has featured in 270 one-day matches and has amassed 11,049 runs at an average of 48.88 and a strike rate of 92.80, which includes 32 hundreds and 57 half-centuries. The 37-year-old is the only batter in the history of the game with three ODI double tons.

As for Head, he has featured in 71 ODIs so far and has scored 2,669 runs at an average of 43.04 and a strike rate of 104.05. The 31-year-old has six hundreds and 16 half-centuries to his name in the one-day format. Both Head and Rohit are known to excel in big tournaments. On that note, we compare their records in ICC events in the one-day international format.

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Comparing their records in the ODI World Cup

Rohit has played 28 matches in the ODI World Cup and has scored 1,575 runs at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 105.49, with the aid of seven hundreds and six fifties. The Hitman has been part of three World Cups so far and has come up with impressive performances in all three editions.

The right-handed batter scored 330 runs in eight innings in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. He averaged 47.14 in the 2015 World Cup at a strike rate of 91.66, with one hundred and two fifties. In the 2019 World Cup in England, he amassed 648 runs in nine innings, averaging 81 at a strike rate of 98.33. In this particular edition, Rohit hammered as many as five hundreds.

ODI World Cup stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Rohit Sharma 28 1,575 60.57 105.49 140 7 6 2 2 Travis Head 6 329 54.83 127.51 137 2 1 0 1

The Hitman led from the front as India finished runners-up in the 2023 World Cup at home. In 11 innings, he smashed 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.94, with one hundred and three fifties to his name. Team India, unfortunately, lost the final, going down to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Head has featured in only one edition of the ODI World Cup, but made a massive impact in it. In the 2023 World Cup in India, the southpaw scored 329 runs in six innings at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of 127.51, with the aid of two centuries and one fifty.

The 31-year-old missed Australia's earlier matches in the World Cup due to an injury, but made a defining impact once he was fit. Head slammed 109 off 67 balls against New Zealand in Dharamsala. He was the Player of the Match for scoring 62 and claiming two wickets in the semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata. Indian fans will never forget his 137 off 120 in the final in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Comparing their records in the Champions Trophy

Rohit has played 12 matches in the Champions Trophy and has scored 542 runs at an average of 49.27 and a strike rate of 85.48, with one hundred and four fifties to his name. In the 2013 edition, he scored 177 runs in five innings at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 75.96.

Rohit's only ton in the Champions Trophy so far came in the 2017 edition in England, when he hammered 123* off 129 balls against Bangladesh in Birmingham in the second semifinal. The Indian opener scored 304 runs in five innings in the 2017 Champions Trophy, averaging 76 at a strike rate of 86.85. In the ongoing edition, he has 61 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 119.60.

CT stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Rohit Sharma 12 542 49.27 85.48 123* 1 4 1 1 Travis Head 2 77 77 111.59 71* 0 1 1 0

Head has played four matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, but has only batted twice. In two innings (one not out), he has 77 runs at a strike rate of 111.59. The left-hander scored 71* off 64 against England in Birmingham in 2017. In Australia's first match of the ongoing edition, he was dismissed for six against England.

Rohit Sharma vs Travis Head - Comparing their overall records in ICC ODI events

If we combine Rohit's record in the World Cup and the Champions Trophy, he has played 40 matches and has scored 2,117 runs at an average of 57.21 and a strike rate of 99.52, with eight hundreds and 10 half-centuries. His best of 140 came against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup clash in Manchester.

WC + CT stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks Rohit Sharma 40 2,117 57.21 99.52 140 8 10 3 3 Travis Head 8 406 58 124.15 137 2 2 1 1

Looking at Head's overall record in ICC ODI events, he has played 10 matches (eight innings) and has scored 406 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 124.15, with two hundreds and as many fifties. While the sample size is much smaller than Rohit's, both batters have almost similar averages, even as Head is ahead when it comes to strike rate comparison.

