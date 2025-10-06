Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their captaincy stats in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's stint as Team India captain came to an end following his removal as ODI skipper ahead of the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. While the Hitman has been retained as a player, Shubman Gill has been named as Team India's new one-day captain, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket.

Rohit retired from T20Is after leading the Men in Blue to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in USA and West Indies. He also quit the Test format after a horror tour of Australia with the bat in 2024-25. The 38-year-old has been in good form in one-day cricket and even led the side to Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year. However, there is uncertainty over his availability for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit took over India's captaincy from Virat Kohli and excelled as both batter and leader in white-ball cricket. In the wake of his leadership stint coming to an end, we compare his ODI captaincy stats with that of his predecessor Kohli.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better win percentage as captain in ODIs?

Rohit captained India in 56 one-day games between 2017 and 2025, winning 42 matches and losing 14. One game he led in ended in a tie, while one match ended in no result. The opening batter ended his one-day captaincy stint with a win percentage of exactly 75.

Out of Rohit's 42 one-day triumphs as captain, 24 were registered in home conditions, 12 at neutral venues and six in away games. Elaborating further, the Hitman-led Indian side won 10 matches in the UAE, four in Sri Lanka, two in England and one apiece in New Zealand and West Indies.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win % Rohit Sharma 56 42 12 1 1 75 Virat Kohli 95 65 27 1 2 68.42

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - overall captaincy stats in ODIs)

Kohli led India in 95 ODIs between 2013 and 2021, winning 65 matches and losing 27. One game ended in a tie, while two produced no results. Kohli ended his one-day captaincy stint with an impressive win percentage of 68.42.

Of Kohli's 65 wins as one-day captain, 24 came at home and 29 in away conditions, while 12 victories were registered in neutral conditions. The star batted led India to victory in 11 ODIs in England and three each in Australia and New Zealand. Further, he also captained India to victory in seven ODIs in West Indies, five each in South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and two in Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better strike rate as batter while captaining in ODIs?

In 56 ODIs that Rohit led India in, the Hitman scored 2,506 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 111.97. He hit five centuries and 17 half-centuries as one-day leader, with a best score of 208*. When not captaining the team, his strike rate was 88.42 from 217 matches.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 55 2,506 52.20 111.97 208* 5 17 Virat Kohli 91 5,449 72.65 98.28 160* 21 27

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - batting stats as captain in ODIs)

In 95 ODIs that Kohli led India in, he scored 5,449 runs at an average of 72.65 and a strike rate of 98.28. The seasoned batter struck 21 hundreds and 27 half-centuries while leading the team. When not captaining the Men in Blue in ODIs, he had a strike rate of 90.50 from 207 matches.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record as captain in ICC ODI events?

Rohit captained India in 16 games in ICC ODI events - 11 in the World Cup and five in the Champions Trophy. With the Hitman as captain, India won 10 games in a row in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but suffered a heartbreak in the final against Australia. The Men in Blue, however, won all five matches in Champions Trophy 2025 to clinch the ICC event.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Rohit Sharma 16 15 1 0 0 Virat Kohli 14 10 4 0 0

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - captaincy stats in ICC ODI events)

As for Kohli, he led India in 14 matches in ICC events - nine in the World Cup and five in the Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, Team India won seven matches in the 2019 World Cup and three games in the 2017 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue, however, lost the 2019 World Cup semifinal to New Zealand in Manchester and the 2017 Champions Trophy final to Pakistan at The Oval.

Looking at Rohit's stats as batter while leading India in ICC events, the opener smashes 597 runs in the 2025 World Cup, averaging 54.27 at a strike rate of 125.94. He hit one ton and three fifties. In five games in Champions Trophy 2025, he contributed 180 runs, averaging 36 at a strike rate of exactly 100.

WC stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 11 597 54.27 125.94 131 1 3 Virat Kohli 9 443 55.37 94.05 82 0 5

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - batting stats as captain in World Cup)

CT stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 5 180 36 100 76 0 1 Virat Kohli 5 258 129 98.85 96* 0 3

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - batting stats as captain in Champions Trophy)

Shifting focus to Kohli's performance as batter while captaining India in ICC ODI events, he scored 443 runs in nine innings in the 2019 World Cup, averaging 55.37 at a strike rate of 94.05, with five half-centuries. In five matches in the 2017 Champions Trophy, Kohli scored 258 runs at an average of 129 (three not outs). He had a strike rate of 98.85 in the event, with three half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in wins while captaining in ODIs?

In 42 ODIs that the Men in Blue won with Rohit as captain, he scored 2,080 runs, averaging 59.42 and a strike rate of 110.75. The opener struck five hundreds and 13 half-centuries in ODI victories. In 12 matches that India lost, he totaled 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 122.68.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 42 2,080 59.42 110.75 208* 5 13 Virat Kohli 65 4,211 87.72 99.83 160* 17 20

(Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - batting stats as captain in ODI wins)

In 65 ODIs that India won under Kohli's captaincy, he scored 4,211 runs at a stupendous average of 87.72 and a strike rate of 99.83. The star batter struck 17 tons and 20 fifties in winning causes. In 27 matches that India lost, he scored 1,049 runs at an average of 38.85. Three of his tons came in defeats.

