Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their ODI batting stats under MS Dhoni's captaincy

Batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be seen in action for Team India when the Men in Blue take on Australia in three ODIs from October 19 to October 25. With both cricketers having retired from T20Is and Test cricket, one-dayers is the only format in which they will now be seen representing India.

While Rohit has been picked for the three ODIs in Australia, he has been replaced as captain by Shubman Gill. The tough decision was taken despite the fact that the Hitman led the Men in Blue to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE. The move is a significant one, keeping in mind preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit led Team India in 56 ODI matches between 2017 and 2025. Before him, Kohli captained India in 95 one-dayers between 2013 and 2021. In the feature, we compare Rohit and Kohli's ODI batting stats under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better average and strike rate?

Rohit played 122 ODIs under Dhoni's captaincy. In 118 innings, he scored 3,678 runs at an average of 35.70 and a strike rate of 82.80. Of his 3,600-plus runs, 1,297 runs came in 23 ODIs against Australia at an average of 68.26 and a strike rate of 96.35. He also scored 454 runs in 16 matches against South Africa (average 30.26) and 493 runs in 29 ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 21.43)

Kohli played 138 ODIs under Dhoni's captaincy. In 133 innings, he totaled 5,703 runs at an average of 50.91 and a strike rate of 89.91. Of his 5,700-plus runs, 1,002 runs came in 23 matches against Australia at an average of 55.66 and a strike rate of 97.66. He also scored 1,123 runs in 28 matches against Sri Lanka (average 51.04) and 736 runs in 23 ODIs against England (average 38.73).

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has more hundreds and a better conversion rate?

In 122 ODIs under Dhoni's captaincy, Rohit struck seven hundreds and 21 fifties. His best of 209 came off 158 balls against Australia in Bengaluru in November 2013 and featured 12 fours and 16 sixes. Of his seven tons, as many as five came against Australia and one each against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Innings per 100 Rohit Sharma 122 3,678 35.70 82.80 209 7 21 16.86 Virat Kohli 138 5,703 550.91 89.91 183 19 27 7

(Rohit vs Kohli - ODI batting stats comparison under Dhoni's captaincy)

In 138 ODIs under Dhoni's leadership, Kohli hammered 19 hundreds and 27 half-centuries. His best of 183 came off 148 balls against Pakistan in Mirpur in March 2012. Of his 19 tons, five came against Australia and four against Sri Lanka. He also hit two tons each against England, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan and one each against South Africa and West Indies.

Rohit's seven centuries came in 118 innings, which means he scored a hundred every 16.86 innings (approx). Kohli's 19 centuries came in 133 innings. He thus scored a century every 7 innings under Dhoni's leadership.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in ODI chases?

In 74 ODIs in chases under Dhoni's leadership, Rohit scored 2,003 runs at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 79.89, with two tons and 13 fifties. In 48 matches while batting first, he scored 1,675 runs at an average of 40.85 and a strike rate of 86.56, with five hundreds and eight fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 74 2,003 32.30 79.89 150 2 13 Virat Kohli 78 3,510 62.67 93.60 183 11 16

(Rohit vs Kohli - batting stats comparison in chases under Dhoni's captaincy)

In 78 ODIs in chases under Dhoni's leadership, Kohli scored 3,510 runs, averaging 62.67 at a strike rate of 93.60, with 11 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. Batting first, he scored 2,193 runs in 60 matches, averaging 39.16 at a strike rate of 84.57, with the aid of eight hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in ODI wins?

Rohit was part of 64 ODIs that India won under Dhoni's captaincy. In winning causes, he contributed 2,007 runs at an average of 38.59 and a strike rate of 83.59. The Hitman struck three hundreds and 13 half-centuries in wins. Of his 50-plus scores under Dhoni's leadership, four hundreds and eight fifties came in losses from 50 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 64 2,007 38.59 83.59 209 3 13 Virat Kohli 74 3,775 69.90 93.39 183 15 13

(Rohit vs Kohli - batting stats comparison in wins under Dhoni's captaincy)

Kohli was part of 74 ODIs that India won under Dhoni's captaincy. In winning causes, he contributed 3,775 runs at an average of 69.90 and a strike rate of 93.39. Kohli struck 15 hundreds and 13 fifties in wins. Of his 50-plus scores under Dhoni's captaincy, four tons and 13 fifties came in losses from 54 matches.

