Roston Chase wishes to score a Test century in England

Roston Chase believes a century in England is a goal for all cricketers because of the conditions there.

Roston Chase also spoke about the form of the batting unit of late and believed that they had the ability to score big.

Roston Chase is looking forward to scoring a Test hundred against England.

West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase has expressed his desire to score a Test hundred in England as he believed that a century in England is a landmark that every cricketer aspires for, given that the conditions in England are bowler-friendly.

International cricket is set to return on July 8 when England will host West Indies for a three-match Test series followed by a three-match T20I series. Roston Chase will be looking to score runs in the Test series and improve his reputation as a genuine all-rounder in world cricket.

"Once you do well in England, I think your stock as a cricketer goes up on the international scene. I've always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England. As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman, people take you more seriously and rate you a bit higher. I'm looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I don't get at least one century," Roston Chase told reporters in a video conference.

The guys know that they have the ability: Roston Chase

The last time West Indies toured England, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope had a great series with the bat. Shai Hope even had two hundreds in one of the Tests as West Indies ended their long winless streak in England.

However, the form of the batting order as a whole has dipped since that series in 2017. Also, with the likes of Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer refusing to travel to England due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure of delivering as a batsman on Roston Chase will be higher than ever.

However, he is confident about the ability of the batting order and believes that great things could happen this time around if they click as a batting unit.

"It's fair to say that we haven't had the best time as a top order. But I think some of the guys have played 30 or more Test matches, so the guys are experienced and know how to get runs at that level - so we are ever improving. It's just for us to get that confidence and belief back in our batting in the top order and I think that will be fine because the guys know they have the ability," Roston Chase asserted.