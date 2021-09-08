England players frustrated over lack of information about Ashes tour - Reports

The England men's cricket team are yet to be informed of the itinerary, travel plans and accommodation for the Ashes tour. The Joe Root-led side are reportedly unhappy with the England Cricket Board (ECB) about being left in the dark regarding the proceedings.

The ECB are currently working with Cricket Australia to finalize the details of the tour slated to take place later this year. Skipper Joe Root and other senior players have reportedly been asking the ECB for updates, but there have been no developments to inform as of yet.

A response from Cricket Australia to the official tour schedule is being awaited so that England can confirm the availability of the players and send a contingent to Australia to win the urn back. The iconic five-match Test series last took place in 2019 and is at serious risk given Australia's vulnerable condition with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic at the moment.

The nation recorded their highest number of cases involving the virus yesterday and has seen a surge of cases recently. There are concerns that the long drawn out series will not be possible given the rate at which Australia is closing its state borders.

England players have yet to completely confirm their availability for the Ashes

England's players have already cast their doubts over traveling to Australia to compete in the Ashes. Jos Buttler has hinted that he would not be part of the squad if families are not allowed to travel together with the squad. Ben Stokes could also miss the series due to his indefinite break from the sport. The all-rounder is a doubt for the T20 World Cup in the UAE as well.

Pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone have already been ruled out due to injuries. Skipper Joe Root is also apparently worried about leading a weakened squad if senior members pull out of the tour. He believes this is his last chance to claim the Ashes as captain, and the task will be tougher fielding a second-string side against Australia away from home.

England have had a horrid record in Australia in the recent past. They have only managed to rack up a single victory across the last two editions of the Ashes played Down Under. They lost the 2013-14 Ashes by a 5-0 margin and followed it up with a 4-1 defeat in the 2017-18 edition.

